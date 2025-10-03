Greenvale Townhouse Diner rises from the ashes with $2M makeover

Greenvale Townhouse Diner reopened its doors after a fire broke out in its kitchen in March.

The sound of clinking coffee cups and the smell of fresh griddle pancakes are back at the Greenvale Townhouse Diner, where regulars once again fill booths that just months ago sat empty behind construction barriers.

The Glen Cove Road landmark reopened after a devastating March fire forced its closure, unveiling a $2 million renovation that gave the neighborhood staple a gleaming new kitchen, new floors and ceilings, and a water fountain feature greeting guests at the front entrance.

“It was never a question of if,” said owner Savas Fereos, who watched firefighters battle flames that tore through the diner’s roof and kitchen on March 23. “I knew we would reopen. And now, business is better than ever.”

The early morning blaze was caused by excessive grease buildup in a kitchen duct, which spread to the roof, Nassau County Chief Fire Marshal Michael Uttaro said at the time. About 50 firefighters from Roslyn Highlands and seven other fire companies responded, extinguishing the flames in about half an hour. No one was inside and no injuries were reported.

In the months that followed, workers rebuilt the damaged roof and kitchen, while Fereos and his team took the opportunity to reimagine the diner’s space. The result is a blend of old and new: the comfort food and familiar menu that regulars expect, paired with a refreshed design and modernized equipment.

For many in Greenvale, the diner’s return is more than a business story, it’s a homecoming. Families are back sharing meals in the updated booths, and longtime customers now say they are grateful to have their community gathering place back.