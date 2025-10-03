Mineola pre-K students explore history and fun on Apple Day

Autumn brought apples to Mineola’s youngest students.

On Sept. 26, prekindergarten students at Mineola’s Meadow Drive School had a sweet time celebrating Apple Day in honor of Johnny Appleseed’s birthday.

From tasting different varieties of apples to making apple-themed crafts and singing songs about this legendary pioneer, the day was full of learning and smiles.

Activities like these help our youngest learners explore colors, textures and tastes while also discovering a bit of American history.