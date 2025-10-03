Quantcast
Mineola
Education

Mineola pre-K students explore history and fun on Apple Day

Screenshot 2025-10-03 at 9.01.38 AM
Pre-k student shows off apple-themed art.
Mineola Public Schools

Autumn brought apples to Mineola’s youngest students.

On Sept. 26, prekindergarten students at Mineola’s Meadow Drive School had a sweet time celebrating Apple Day in honor of Johnny Appleseed’s birthday.

Screenshot 2025 10 03 at 9.01.31 AM
Students participate in apple-themed activities.Mineola Public Schools

From tasting different varieties of apples to making apple-themed crafts and singing songs about this legendary pioneer, the day was full of learning and smiles.

Activities like these help our youngest learners explore colors, textures and tastes while also discovering a bit of American history.

