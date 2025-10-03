Mineola second grade learners celebrate Constitution Day with special guest legislator

Mineola’s elementary students got a law lesson from a legislator.

On Sept. 17, Mineola’s Meadow Drive School second graders welcomed Nassau County Legislator Rose Marie Walker for a special Constitution Day assembly.

During her visit, Walker highlighted the significance of Constitution Day and discussed the importance of laws and rules, both in school and across the country. She explained her role in government and how local, state and federal officials work to create and enforce laws that shape our communities.

Students were engaged and attentive throughout the presentation, asking thoughtful questions and sharing their perspectives on the importance of obeying rules. Following the assembly, students posed for a group photo with Ms. Walker, who also visited a classroom to observe learners in action.

“Constitution Day is a wonderful opportunity for our students to learn about the role of laws in society,” said Jennie Fahey, principal of Meadow Drive School. “We are grateful to Ms. Walker for taking the time to visit and inspire our future leaders.”