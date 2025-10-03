New Hyde Park Memorial High School celebrates homecoming

New Hyde Park Memorial High School students Mia Campuzano and Kuriakose Jacob were named as this year’s Royal Gladiators

New Hyde Park Memorial High School students, staff, families and local residents came together for a fun-filled Saturday, celebrating this year’s homecoming on Sept. 27.

The day’s events kicked off with a high-energy parade down Jericho Turnpike, where creative “Big Apple”-inspired floats rolled by, accompanied by the band, cheerleaders, Step Team, Romanettes, Twirlers and the homecoming court. The parade also featured participants from the American Legion Post 1089 and the New Hyde Park Fire Department, adding a special touch of community support to the event.

The enthusiastic spirit extended seamlessly into the homecoming football game later that day, when the Gladiators faced off against Valley Stream Central High School. To the sounds of encouragement from the cheerleaders and spectators, the team secured a win of 42-13.

The halftime show captivated the crowd with lively performances from the Twirlers, Romanettes, Step Team and varsity cheerleaders. Each group crafted a unique routine inspired by different elements of New York City, paying tribute to this year’s theme: “Big Apple Homecoming.”

Halftime concluded with the presentation of the homecoming court, where Mia Campuzano and Kuriakose Jacob were named as this year’s Royal Gladiators.

Awards for the class floats were presented, with the Best Overall Float Awards going to the Class of 2029 for the Junior High category and the Class of 2026 for the Senior High category.