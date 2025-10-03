Nine-year-old entrepreneur to have pop-up in Syosset

Sydney Stark, 9, has started her own business and will be at a pop-up event in Syosset.

A nine-year-old girl’s love of creativity, color and hands-on sensory experiences has developed into a handmade slime business that will be on display with a pop-up at Krafty Hands NY, a store at 49 Ira Road in Syosset, on Monday, Oct. 13.

“Slime is more than just a toy, it’s an experience,” said Sydney Stark, a Huntington resident and the young creator of Slimes by Sydney. “Slime is more than just a toy, it’s an experience. I love creating textures, colors, and scents that spark happiness and creativity for kids of all ages. I love creating textures, colors, and scents that spark happiness and creativity for kids of all ages.”

The family-friendly event will feature hands-on activities and entertainment for kids and families.

Sydney’s menu includes several different slime designs, ranging from She Sells Sea Shells to Birthday Cake to Sydney’s Acai Refresher. There are also seasonal slimes, including a limited edition Witch’s Cauldron.

She sells each slime for $10 and can ship it anywhere in the country, according to her website.

There is a philanthropic aspect to Sydney’s business. She offers several options for donations to places that include Cohen Children’s Medical Center, Texas Children’s Hospital, and the Pink Pack Foundation.

There is also an option to donate 10% of proceeds to the Southdown Primary School PTA in the Huntington School District.

Sydney also caters events and birthdays, and her slime-making abilities can be reserved for $15 per child and a $100 setup fee.

She will sell her seasonal slimes and lead an exclusive slime-making workshop in Syosset at her event on Oct. 13, partnering with Krafty Hands NY, which has hosted a wide variety of children’s parties and events for decades.

Priyanka Khanna, the owner of Krafty Hands, said the studio is excited to host the Slimes by Sydney event.

Krafty Hands partners with an art program called Education Through Art, which develops special events that showcase creative entrepreneurs.

Carly Meyer, the owner of Education Through Art, said that Sydney fits the description of somebody who would have their business featured at Krafty Hands.

“Sydney embodies that entrepreneurial spirit, and we’re thrilled to showcase her talent to families here on Long Island,” Meyer said. “Our mission for these special events is to highlight creative entrepreneurs in the studio and bring them front and center for the surrounding communities.”

Sydney’s pop-up will be open from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.