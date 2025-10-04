12 must-read books trending this fall at Nassau County libraries

As fall settles in, Nassau County libraries are seeing a surge of interest in a diverse selection of trending books. From self-help and contemporary romance to historical fiction and psychological thrillers, these 12 titles offer something for every reader this season.

“The Let Them Theory” by Mel Robbins

Genre: non-fiction, self-help

Mel Robbins, bestselling author and motivational expert, shares a life-changing philosophy: stop trying to control everything around you. Through science-backed advice, Robbins teaches readers how to reclaim their time and energy by focusing on what they can control, leading to a more fulfilling life. “The Wedding People” by Alison Espach

Genre: romance

Alison Espach’s “The Wedding People” takes place over a weekend in Newport, RI, where Phoebe Stone, the outsider at a lavish wedding, forms an unexpected connection with the bride. This heartfelt novel explores themes of loss, self-discovery and second chances through humor and poignant moments. “The Women” by Kristin Hannah

Genre: historical fiction

Set in 1965, this story follows Frances “Frankie” McGrath, a nursing student who joins the Army Nurse Corps during the Vietnam War. As Frankie navigates the horrors of war and the challenges of returning home to a divided America, the novel explores themes of courage, sacrifice and the bonds between women. “Great Big Beautiful Life” by Emily Henry

Genre: romance

Alice Scott, an aspiring writer and Hayden Anderson, a Pulitzer-winning journalist, are both tasked with writing the biography of a reclusive heiress. Set on a picturesque island, their rivalry turns into a slow-burn romance as they uncover the hidden truths of Margaret Ives’ past. “Here One Moment” by Liane Moriarty

Genre: mystery, thriller

Liane Moriarty’s “Here One Moment” follows a group of airline passengers who are shocked when a mysterious woman on their flight predicts their deaths. As some of their fates unfold as predicted, this gripping psychological thriller explores themes of free will, destiny and the search for meaning in life. “All the Colors of the Dark” by Chris Whitaker

Genre: mystery, thriller

Set in 1975, Patch, a local boy in Monta Clare, MO, saves a young girl from a kidnapper. The investigation into the crime leads to deep secrets, obsession and tragedy. Chris Whitaker combines suspense and romance in this haunting thriller about hope and the consequences of choices. “Onyx Storm” (The Empyrean series, book #3) by Rebecca Yarros

Genre: fantasy, romance

Violet Sorrengail embarks on a dangerous journey to find allies and save her war-torn world. With enemies closing in from all sides, Violet faces emotional and physical challenges that test her loyalty and strength. This fast-paced fantasy novel delivers thrilling action and deep emotional connections between its characters. “None of This Is True” by Lisa Jewell

Genre: mystery, thriller

Popular podcaster Alix Summers becomes captivated by Josie Fair, a stranger with a strange and complicated life. What begins as a potential podcast project soon spirals into something far darker, as Josie’s secrets unravel and Alix finds herself caught in a dangerous web. “Just for the Summer” (Part of Your World series, book #3) by Abby Jimenez

Genre: romance

In “Just for the Summer,” Abby Jimenez introduces Justin and Emma, who agree to date each other and then break up to end their respective “curses.” What starts as a temporary arrangement becomes more complicated as they develop real feelings for each other, navigating family struggles and personal growth along the way. “The God of the Woods” by Liz Moore

Genre: mystery, thriller

Set in 1975, this story follows the disappearance of Barbara Van Laar, a 13-year-old girl from a summer camp. As the investigation unfolds, deep family secrets are revealed and the story delves into grief, loss and the haunting consequences of the past in this atmospheric thriller. “Say You’ll Remember Me” (Say You’ll Remember Me series, book #1) by Abby Jimenez

Genre: romance

This book follows the unexpected romance between Xavier Rush, a charming veterinarian and Samantha, a woman dealing with a family crisis. Despite their differences, the pair share an undeniable connection, leading them to explore love, second chances and the complexities of life in this heartfelt romance. “James” by Percival Everett

Genre: historical fiction

“James” by Percival Everett reimagines the journey of Jim, the runaway slave from “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.” As Jim flees to freedom in the antebellum South, Everett explores his intelligence, resilience and humanity through humor and profound insights on race and freedom, offering a fresh perspective on this iconic American character.

Circulation statistics provided by Grace Palmisano at Nassau Library System.