Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Long Island News

Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: Adelphi pres DWI, rescue animals looking for homes, and more

By Posted on
The top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week include a look at a Roslyn couple who built a new coffee shop from scratch.
The top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week include a look at a Roslyn couple who built a new coffee shop from scratch.
Courtesy Alexis Jensen

Here are the top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week.

Mineola’s new ‘Build Your Own Grade’ ed program sparks backlash from parents, students

Mineola High School

A new video-based teaching program rolled out in Mineola High School’s eighth-grade classrooms this fall has been met with sharp criticism from the district’s parents, teachers and students.

Former Adelphi president charged with DWI after crashing into Garden City LIRR tracks, police say

DocScott_041015.ChristineM.Riordan

Former Adelphi University President Christine Riordan faces DWI charges after allegedly driving onto LIRR tracks Tuesday night, police said.

Sweet Harbor Coffee prepares to open its doors in Roslyn

Joe Jensen, Alexis Jensen and their daughter are preparing to open their first business, Sweet Harbor Coffee.

A new spot for lattes, matcha and community connection is brewing in the Village of Roslyn.

Adopt on Long Island: 12 rescue pets looking for their fur-ever homes

Goldar is one of these week's rescue highlights. Who could resist adopting that sweet face?

These 12 pups and cats are looking for their forever families. Could it be you?

Former PAL members speak out on disputes with Commish Brandon Kurz

Former Police Athletic League members raise their concerns about management at the league and the Port Washington Water Pollution Control District.

Two former members of the Port Washington Police Athletic League say the league and the Port Washington Water Pollution Control District are mired in dysfunction, conflicts of interest and actions that they claim have harmed their families.

About the Author

Related Articles

More from our Sister Sites