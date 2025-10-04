Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: Adelphi pres DWI, rescue animals looking for homes, and more

The top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week include a look at a Roslyn couple who built a new coffee shop from scratch.

A new video-based teaching program rolled out in Mineola High School’s eighth-grade classrooms this fall has been met with sharp criticism from the district’s parents, teachers and students.

Former Adelphi University President Christine Riordan faces DWI charges after allegedly driving onto LIRR tracks Tuesday night, police said.

A new spot for lattes, matcha and community connection is brewing in the Village of Roslyn.

These 12 pups and cats are looking for their forever families. Could it be you?

Two former members of the Port Washington Police Athletic League say the league and the Port Washington Water Pollution Control District are mired in dysfunction, conflicts of interest and actions that they claim have harmed their families.