Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: Adelphi pres DWI, rescue animals looking for homes, and more

Here are the top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week.
Mineola’s new ‘Build Your Own Grade’ ed program sparks backlash from parents, students
A new video-based teaching program rolled out in Mineola High School’s eighth-grade classrooms this fall has been met with sharp criticism from the district’s parents, teachers and students.
Former Adelphi president charged with DWI after crashing into Garden City LIRR tracks, police say
Former Adelphi University President Christine Riordan faces DWI charges after allegedly driving onto LIRR tracks Tuesday night, police said.
Sweet Harbor Coffee prepares to open its doors in Roslyn
A new spot for lattes, matcha and community connection is brewing in the Village of Roslyn.
Adopt on Long Island: 12 rescue pets looking for their fur-ever homes
These 12 pups and cats are looking for their forever families. Could it be you?
Former PAL members speak out on disputes with Commish Brandon Kurz
Two former members of the Port Washington Police Athletic League say the league and the Port Washington Water Pollution Control District are mired in dysfunction, conflicts of interest and actions that they claim have harmed their families.