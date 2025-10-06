Crime Blotter 10.9

Pedestrian dies after car collision in Freeport

A 54-year-old woman died after she was hit by car in Freeport on Tuesday, Sept. 30, Nassau County police said.

Police said Adriana Monsalve, 54, of Freeport, was struck on Mill Road, at the intersection of Buffalo Street, by a pick-up truck operated by an 82-year-old man. Police said she suffered “serious injuries” and was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was in critical condition before succumbing to her injuries.

She was pronounced dead by a hospital physician, police said.

Police said the driver remained at the scene and no other injuries were reported. They said an investigation is ongoing.

Brooklyn man charged with grand larceny in Baldwin

A Brooklyn man is charged with grand larceny after allegedly unlocking and entering a 46-year-old man’s vehicle on Sunday, Jan. 19 in Baldwin, Nassau County police said.

Police said a 46-year-old man agreed to purchase a 2024 Acura from an unknown seller on Facebook Marketplace. They said both parties agreed to meet near the victim’s residence, where the victim tested the vehicle and paid $38,000.

Police said the the seller provided one key fob, a title and identification.

The next day, an unknown subject remotely unlocked and entered the victim’s car, which was parked in his driveway at his Baldwin residence, police said.

Police said an investigation revealed that the subject was Edwin Ortiz, 28, of Brooklyn. He was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 30, police said.

Police said Ortiz is charged with grand larceny, forgery and identity theft.

Brooklyn man charged with drug possession following narcotics investigation

A Brooklyn man is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance after he was found with various drugs, including cocaine and ketamine, on Thursday, Oct. 2, in West Hempstead, Nassau County police said.

Police said Bomani Drayton, 29, was found to be in possession of cocaine, ketamine, MDMA, adderall, and alprazolam, during a narcotics investigation. Police said he intended to sell the substances.

Drayton is charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, four counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal sale of a controlled substance.

Man in critical condition following Rockville Centre car crash

A 37-year-old motorcyclist is in critical condition after a car collision in Rockville Centre on Friday, Oct. 3, Nassau County police said.

Police said bike rider was driving a motorcycle northbound on Lincoln Avenue when he collided with a Ram truck, operated by a 46-year-old man. The truck was driving southbound and was making a left turn onto South Forest Avenue, police said.

The motorcyclist was transported to a nearby hospital and is currently in critical condition, police said. The 46-year-old remained at the scene, police said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Man charged with assault after injuring two police officers in Roosevelt

A Roosevelt man is charged with assault and menacing after resisting arrest on Friday, Oct. 3, in Roosevelt, Nassau County police said.

Officers responded to a call on Brookside Avenue, and while they were conducting an investigation, Shabaz Hall, 32, “became irate,” police said. He held up a “metalic object” and raised it towards officers in a threatening manner, police said.

Police said Hall “became combative and resisted arrest,” leading to the injury of two police officers. Both officers were treated at a nearby hospital, police said.

Hall is charged with two counts of assault, menacing, criminal possession of a weapon and harassment.

Two men from Louisiana allegedly found with loaded gun in vehicle

Two Louisiana men are charged with criminal possession of a weapon after a handgun was found in their vehicle on Friday, Oct. 3, in Westbury, Nassau County police said.

Police said officers observed a Ford traveling eastbound on Zeckendorf Boulevard, which had failed to signal a lane change. When the officers conducted a Vehicle and Traffic Law stop, a loaded handgun was recovered.

Police said both Andrew Robinson, 38, and Donyea Walker, 30, are charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm.

Police identify man who threw explosives on Freeport lawn

A Freeport man was charged with criminal mischief after police identified him as the subject who threw an explosive device on a Freeport residence’s lawn on Monday, Sept. 8, Nassau County police said.

Police said officers responded to a residence on Broadway where an unknown male had thrown an “explosive device” onto a lawn and caused damage to the property. After the investigation, police said they identified the subject as Michael S. Brown, 52, on Saturday, Oct. 4.

Brown is charged with criminal mischief, police said.

Man charged with assault after injuring officer during arrest in Inwood

An Inwood man is charged with assault after resisting arrest and injuring a police officer on Sunday, Oct. 5, in Inwood, Nassau County police said.

Police said officers conducted an investigation into several petit larcenies — which took place in Inwood and North Lawrence between Sept. 10 and Sept. 26 — and found Marvin Mendez Torrez, 24, responsible.

Police said they located Torrez at the intersection of Henry Street and Church Street in Inwood, but he fled on foot from officers. He was found later in the backyard of a residence, and he became combative during the course of arrest and injured an officer, police said.

Police said further investigation revealed that he had a “glass pipe containing a white residue.” Torrez and the injured officer were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Torrez is charged with assault, criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of stolen property, four counts of petit larceny, and resisting arrest, police said.