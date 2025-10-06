Demolition begins for new Port Washington Police District headquarters

Artist illustration of the new Port Washington Police District headquarters standing viewing south from the corner of Main Street and Mackey Avenue.

Demolition is scheduled to begin the week of Oct. 6, on the former Knowles Funeral Home and adjacent vacant homes at 128 Main St., clearing the way for the construction of a new Port Washington Police District headquarters. The work is expected to take about four weeks.

“This marks the true beginning of transforming this long-vacant property into the new home of the Port Washington Police District,” Port Washington Police Chief Robert Del Muro said in a press release. “We are excited to officially begin the construction process of creating a modern, sustainable and suitable headquarters that will serve the community for decades to come.”

Demolition crews will use heavy equipment such as excavators and payloaders to remove existing structures and complete necessary site work, including grading. A stormwater management plan will be in place throughout the project to protect the surrounding environment, and inspectors and monitoring equipment will ensure compliance with state and local regulations.

The demolition is the next step in the district’s effort to replace its current headquarters at 500 Port Washington Blvd., which no longer meets the needs of its staff.

Built in 1958 for 35 officers and staff, the facility now houses 64 officers and 15 civilian employees. Multiple renovations over the decades have failed to address overcrowding, limited office space, outdated technology, and insufficient parking.

“The problem is everyone can overhear them when they’re working and on the phone,” Del Muro said, describing crowded offices where detectives share small spaces in a previous interview.

Locker rooms and break areas are also overcrowded, and the building lacks adequate facilities for female officers.

The new 25,000-square-foot headquarters will be funded by a recently approved $32 million bond, projected to cost homeowners an average of $150.71 annually based on the average assessed home value in Port Washington.

The bond passed following community forums that allowed residents to ask questions and provide feedback.

Following demolition and site cleanup, construction on the new facility will begin. The headquarters is expected to feature modern offices, locker rooms, and technology to better serve the district and the community.

All work will take place during normal business hours, and construction vehicles will enter from Mackey Avenue to minimize neighborhood traffic impacts. Residents with questions or concerns can contact the district at 516-883-0500. Additional project information is available at portwashingtonpd.ny.gov/new-pwpd-hq.