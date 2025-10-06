Geraldo Rivera Column: Super bad

It’s not just a game; a moment of great cultural significance looms. Like Elvis on Ed Sullivan or the Beatles at Shea Stadium, this is grande. How it plays out will highlight where we are at this moment in President Donald Trump’s historic second term in office. It will either reveal us to be hopelessly divided or show we are on the same team free to pick our own lane.

Ever since he won three Grammy awards and defended Puerto Rico against a racist comedian at the 2024 Trump Inauguration, Bad Bunny has been making headlines. A Latino superstar, he most often speaks and performs in Spanish. Still, he has more than 45 million followers on Instagram. He makes no bones about his heavy accent and has a playful, appealing demeanor that has made him a crossover superstar.

Last month, in the middle of the island’s normally quiet hurricane season, he drew an estimated 600,000 to a 30-concert residency, with an economic impact on the beleaguered island’s economy of more than $250 million. On the verge of a worldwide tour, Bad Bunny, also known as Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio has stated very controversially that he did not include Mainland USA in his upcoming concert tour for fear his employees or Latino fans would get arrested by ICE.

As every American must know, Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have terrorized Latino immigrants nationwide, arresting for deportation residents and neighbors who have been here for many years. Aggressively masked ICE Task Forces sweep the parking lots of Home Depot, court and government offices, schools and institutions nationwide daily looking for those who are just looking for work.

Friends of friends have been arrested and sent back to a country in Latin America many left decades ago as children. The whole community of childcare givers, roofers, ag workers and dish washers is freaked out. That is why Bad Bunny is such a joy.

Puerto Rican-born, he is a citizen of the United States by birth, so he can have some fun with folks in the Trump Administration who may come to be regarded as by some as having been overzealous, like Stephen Miller.

Bad Bunny’s taunting appearance on Saturday Night Live last weekend followed his announced starring role in next February’s Super Bowl LX Halftime Show.

That has generated an agitated response from DHS Secretary Kristi Noem and other Trump-centric conservatives. Worse, it has stirred the ire of those charged with rounding up and deporting the nation’s 12 million undocumented immigrants, some who have been here for decades, have families and have committed no offense beyond coming without authorization.

When Bad Bunny was announced as the headliner for the Super Bowl Halftime Show (produced by Jay-Z) many conservatives in media, including old friends, Megyn Kelly, and Greg Kelly went loco.

Secretary Noem promises No Mercy from severe immigration enforcement on game day. In other words, she has promised to unleash ICE Feb. 8, 2026 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Her needlessly militant stance promises to politicize and diminish America’s great unifying, celebration of sport.

When asked why he bothers to perform at the stressful venue, Bad Bunny said, “This is for my people, my culture, and our history, “

Only President Trump can avert disaster. Call a timeout, Mr. President. America’s got game. Keep ICE out of Super Bowl LX.