Great Neck Library to hold annual election Oct. 27

Great Neck Library’s election is set for Monday, Oct. 27, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Voters will choose two trustees for four-year terms and one member of the nominating committee for a three-year term to fill the seats expiring in January.

Neal Hakimi, who currently holds a seat on the board of trustees, is running against Stephanie Ramirez, a teacher, to renew his expiring seat for a four-year term.

The library published a slate with information about each candidate.

Ramirez is a high school modern language teacher in New York City and a resident of New Hyde Park. She earned a bachelor’s degree in modern languages with a concentration in Latin American studies and women’s studies from the University of Scranton, a master’s degree in fundraising and grant writing from New York University and a master’s degree in secondary Spanish education from City College of New York. She is also a parent.

“Libraries have the power to connect, inspire, and strengthen communities. As an educator and parent, I’m committed to advancing the Great Neck Library’s mission of fostering lifelong learning, literacy, and civic engagement,” Ramirez said in a statement. “I’m passionate about expanding inclusive access to resources and creating opportunities for meaningful neighborly connection—ensuring our library remains a welcoming, vibrant space for all.”

Hakimi is the medical director of the intensive care unit at South Shore University Hospital. He is also an assistant professor at Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra and an adjunct clinical assistant professor at NYIT College of Osteopathic Medicine.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from Binghamton University before attending medical school at Ross University School of Medicine. After graduating from medical school, he completed a three-year residency in internal medicine at Norwalk Hospital in Connecticut, followed by a three-year fellowship in pulmonary disease and critical care medicine at Norwalk Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.

Hakimi is also a former volunteer firefighter and serves on the Quality Improvement Committee for the Great Neck Vigilant Fire Company.

He also serves on multiple hospital committees. He chairs the hospital pharmacy and therapeutics committee and is a member of the critical care performance improvement and cardiac arrest/rapid response committees.

“I have been an enthusiastic and grateful patron of the Great Neck Library for over two decades. In serving as a trustee, I would use my skills and professional experience to make helpful suggestions to advance our library,” Hakimi said in a statement. “I will regularly attend meetings, listen to the community, prioritize fiscal responsibility, collaborate with fellow board members, and advocate for increased programming. In light of the disturbing national trends surrounding book banning, I pledge my commitment to intellectual freedom.”

Jackie Hakimian is the sole candidate running for the currently vacant seat on the board of trustees. He will serve a four-year term.

Hakimian is a managing director at Deloitte Tax, LLP in New York. He has lived in Great Neck for nearly 40 years and has been married to his wife, Stephanie, for more than 12 years, he said in his statement. They have four children.

He received a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Binghamton University in 2005 and a juris doctor from Brooklyn Law School in 2008.

“I have a genuine passion for our local library and believe strongly in its power to enrich lives and strengthen our community,” Jackie Hakimian said in a statement. “I am dedicated to ensuring that the library remains a welcoming, innovative, and accessible resource for all residents. I enjoy volunteering and actively seek opportunities to give back and serve my neighbors.”

Michael Hakimian is the only candidate running for the nominating committee seat currently held by Kim Schader. He will serve a three-year term.

Michael Hakimian works in real estate development and management at The Hakimian Organization, as well as in consulting and design in engineering and architectural products at NY Engineering.

He received a bachelor’s degree in engineering from The Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art in 2005. He also served on the Great Neck Public Schools Board Advisory Committee in 2023 and was involved with Junior Levels from 2006 to 2013.

“We are all blessed to be residents of Great Neck and to have access to such an incredible library system. The Great Neck Public Library exists to serve the people as a place of education, socializing, and more,” Michael Hakimian said in a statement. “To serve on the nominating committee is a true honor.”

Those elected will take office at the Library Association Annual Reorganization Meeting in January 2026.

Meet the Candidates Night will take place on Thursday, October 16, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. in the main library’s community room.