Roslyn High School celebrates Homecoming with parade, pancakes and pride

The aroma of pancakes, the cheers of families, and the beat of the marching band filled Roslyn on Saturday, Oct. 4, as Roslyn High School hosted its annual Homecoming celebration.

The day began with a community pancake breakfast and a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the high school’s newly completed security booth, a facilities upgrade funded in part by a $125,000 Inter-municipal Agreement grant from Nassau County. The Roslyn Board of Education led the ceremony, marking the booth’s official opening.

Festivities continued with the Homecoming Parade, which stepped off from the high school’s front entrance and wound through Roslyn Village. Families and alumni lined the route, waving to students, athletes, and the Roslyn Marching Bulldogs.

Homecoming capped off Spirit Week, a tradition designed to energize the district. On Friday, Oct. 3, Roslyn High School hosted a pep rally in the gym, and earlier in the week, members of the Organization of Class Council, along with football players, cheerleaders, and the marching band, visited elementary schools for mini pep rallies. Young students were especially delighted by a visit from the Roslyn mascot.

Superintendent Allison Brown said the event highlights the community’s support for students. “It’s beautiful that we come together to support our students, football team, all of our athletes, our cheerleaders, our marching band,” she said. “The turnout was wonderful and had such good energy. I love seeing our children and our staff bring their children. It’s been great.”

For residents like Debra Danzinger, a parent in the district, Homecoming day is a joyful reunion. “It feels like a Hallmark movie,” she said. “We know our people, they’re happy to see us, we’re happy to see them. They hug us. It’s crazy — like it’s unreal.”

The celebration concluded with the varsity football game, where Roslyn faced Calhoun. Despite spirited cheering and packed stands, the Bulldogs fell 44-0.

At halftime, the Roslyn cheer team performed an energetic routine, and the marching band wowed the audience with “Fate’s Whisper.” Even in defeat, the Bulldogs’ pride and the community’s support kept spirits high.