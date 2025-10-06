Sea Cliff recognized as Climate Smart Community by state program

The Village of Sea Cliff has showcased a strong commitment to environmental activism, earning a bronz medal in the state Department of Environmental Conservation’s Climate Smart Communities Program, which recognizes municipalities that are committed to “climate leadership.”

“The Climate Smart Communities program presents a wonderful road map and lots of opportunities.,” said the village’s Deputy Mayor Nick Pinto, who is also a member of the Sea Cliff Environmental Conservation Commission.

The program awards villages, towns, and cities that make efforts to preserve the environment by saving energy, conserving water and addressing extreme temperatures, among other actions. The program offers “grants, leadership recognition, and free technical assistance,” according to its website.

Sea Cliff earned its recognition on Sept. 19, and announced its bronze status on Monday, Sept. 29, via its website.

Pinto said the village initially pledged its commitment to reducing carbon emissions and implementing environmentally friendly practices to the state DEC in 2019. Since then he said the village has switched to LED lighting in all village-operated indoor and outdoor spaces and has monitored its greenhouse gas emissions.

“We’re setting goals and and trying to measure each year, from year to year, to see that we are meeting the same standards that we’ve previously met,” he said.

Pinto said the village assessed its “antiquated” HVAC system and is looking for ways to improve it. He noted that village hall is located in a historic building, which could pose difficulties for repairs and maintenance.

Being named a Climate Smart Community will help the village apply for grants and assistance in the future, Pinto said.

“Certified Climate Smart Communities across the state are essential partners in implementing Gov. Kathy Hochul’s resiliency and sustainability initiatives and achieving New York’s clean air, clean water, environmental justice, and climate mitigation goals,” said DEC Commissioner Amanda Lefton.

The department’s website said there are 144 bronze-status communities and 24 silver-status communities. Other bronze-level municipalities on Long Island include the towns of North Hempstead, Huntington, Babylon, and East Hampton, as well as the Village of Sag Harbor. There are no silver certified communities on Long Island.

Pinto said Sea Cliff is one of the smallest municipalities recognized by the state program. He said part of its recent success is due to John Sullivan and Jacob Fain, who helped the village “cross this threshold.”

Pinto said due to the village’s proximity to the water, it has made an effort to inform residents about how they can help combat climate change and combat stormwater runoff.

“If everyone does it, every little bit helps,” he said.