Westbury Arts’ sci-fi art exhibit showcases local talents

Westbury Arts launched into the cosmos on Sunday, Oct. 5, for a science fiction art show, curated by one of the community’s very own artists.

The exhibition at 255 Schenck Ave. featured 20 guest artists, showcasing their own science fiction–themed artwork and shined a spotlight on Westbury-native artist and self-publisher Jay Stuart, who debuted his seventh graphic novel, “Eridu,” at the exhibition.

The novel presents retro-inspired science fiction art exploring themes of artificial intelligence, religion, self-awareness and the mysteries of the unknown. The book contains no words and instead uses imagery to invite readers to interpret the story’s deeper meaning through its striking visuals.

Stuart has previously released six other independent graphic novels and teaches art to people of all ages. With a background in design, he uses inks, watercolors, acrylics and airbrushes in his work.

The artist described the show through a quote from philosopher Arthur Schopenhauer, saying: “A man can be himself only for as long as he is alone.”

Westbury Arts frequently showcases local artists through its events. The nonprofit organization hosted its annual summer concert series, bringing the community together for live music performances throughout the summer.

Westbury Arts will also be having its annual gala on Tuesday, Nov. 11, with its theme of Starstruck, commemorating Hollywood’s golden age of glamor.