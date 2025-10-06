Quantcast
Westbury
Art

Westbury Arts’ sci-fi art exhibit showcases local talents

Featured artists at Westbury Arts’ Science Fiction Art Show.
Photo provided by Ed Shin

Westbury Arts launched into the cosmos on Sunday, Oct. 5, for a science fiction art show, curated by one of the community’s very own artists.

The exhibition at 255 Schenck Ave. featured 20 guest artists, showcasing their own science fiction–themed artwork and shined a spotlight on Westbury-native artist and self-publisher Jay Stuart, who debuted his seventh graphic novel, “Eridu,” at the exhibition.

The novel presents retro-inspired science fiction art exploring themes of artificial intelligence, religion, self-awareness and the mysteries of the unknown. The book contains no words and instead uses imagery to invite readers to interpret the story’s deeper meaning through its striking visuals.

Stuart has previously released six other independent graphic novels and teaches art to people of all ages. With a background in design, he uses inks, watercolors, acrylics and airbrushes in his work.

The artist described the show through a quote from philosopher Arthur Schopenhauer, saying: “A man can be himself only for as long as he is alone.”

Westbury Arts frequently showcases local artists through its events. The nonprofit organization hosted its annual summer concert series, bringing the community together for live music performances throughout the summer.

Westbury Arts will also be having its annual gala on Tuesday, Nov. 11, with its theme of Starstruck, commemorating Hollywood’s golden age of glamor.

Curator Jay Stuart thanking everyone who attended the opening reception. Photo provided by Ed Shin
Jay Stuart and Jessica with her art work Quantum Entanglement -Acrylic Matte and Neon, LED Lights on Canvas. Photo provided by Ed Shin
Jay Stuart (C.) with his family – Richard Stuart, Jeanette Stuart, Joshua Stuart and Melissa Stuart. Photo provided by Ed Shin
Westbury Arts Board Member Ren Zelaya with his artwork Sand – Photography and Digital. Photo provided by Ed Shin
Number 564 – Mixed media on Paper. Photo provided by Ed Shin
Jay Stuart & Joan Kim Suzuki at the art exhibit. Photo provided by Ed Shin
Sarah Rohrs and Tony Romano with his artwork Immersed – Acrylic. Photo provided by Ed Shin
Martine Bavaro with her daughter Martina Bavaro with a signed book by Jay Stuart. Photo provided by Ed Shin
Robyn Bellospirito (C.) with the Westbury Arts Board. Photo provided by Ed Shin

