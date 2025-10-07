Editorial: Mineola School District program raises uncomfortable questions

You could view the Mineola school district’s decision to suspend a new video-based teaching program rolled out this fall in eighth-grade classrooms for the teaching of core classes, like math, science, English and social studies as a victory for the democratic process.

The school district initiated a program developed by a private company, which they called “revolutionary.” Parents, teachers, and students strongly objected. A petition gathered more than 580 signatures, thanks in part to the coverage of Schneps Media LI. And the school district has backed down, at least for now.

But there are too many troubling questions about the Build Your Own Grade program that remain unanswered. Superintendent Michael Nagler’s spokesperson said questions would be addressed at the next board meeting.

Parents said the program sidelines teachers, asking students to learn only by watching videos and completing “tasks” in response to those videos on school-issued iPads.

Multiple parents told Schneps Media LI that the program was causing their students to feel frustrated, struggle in courses they usually mastered and experience “extreme” stress in school.

“There is very little direct instruction. The primary instruction for the core subjects, social studies, math, science and English, is really based on using these videos,” said Alecia Devins, the parent of an eighth-grade student who started an online petition called “Remove the Build Your Own Grade Program in Mineola.”

The Build Your Own Grade program gets its name because students’ grades start at 0%. Students then “build” their grade up by watching videos and completing tasks in response to them, which Devins and other parents said is also causing their students anxiety.

She said they don’t receive one-on-one help because teachers have been told they cannot directly teach lessons or answer student questions.

The board and Nagler said they will be addressing the parents’ concerns at the next board meeting. We salute that.

They also need to explain how the school district came to implement such a different approach to education.

The disastrous fallout from remote learning during COVID should have raised several red flags for a program that relies on videos and cuts teachers out of the process.

Did the board vote on the program? Was the public included? Was there a public hearing with sufficient notice to parents on what was being considered?

Further questions are raised by Nagler’s role in the program.

The program was developed by Quave, a software company co-founded by Nagler and his son, James Nagler, a student at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, according to the company’s website.

Did the school district pay Nagler’s company for the service? Did the school board know that Nagler and his son founded the company? Does Mineola or New York State have conflict-of-interest rules that would prohibit this relationship?

Nagler did speak in promotional videos the district released in September, touting the program.

Mineola High School principal Rory Parnell informed the families of eighth graders in a letter on Thursday that the program would be suspended as of Monday.

“I want to acknowledge that pain and mistrust directly — and to offer a sincere apology,” Parnell wrote to parents.

“In the care we placed into writing curriculum, supporting teachers and rolling out this program, our intent and vision were lost in translation,” he said.

It is hard to believe that a school board would permit the district superintendent to operate an education-related company as a side business. And then buy a service provided by that company.

Shouldn’t the superintendent be spending all his time developing programs on behalf of the district that pays his salary?

Even if the Mineola district did not pay Quave for the Build Your Own Grade program, its use by the Mineola school district would be a powerful marketing tool for selling the program to other school districts.

Parents also expressed concern that James Nagler, who helped develop the software, resolves tech issues with the program. They reported that the software frequently experiences glitches, causing students to lose progress on their work.

Nagler, who began his career teaching social studies in New York City, has established a strong record since joining Mineola in 1999 as an administrator and subsequently as superintendent. He was named New York State Superintendent of the Year in 2020. And perhaps he has developed something revolutionary with this program.

But this episode raises serious concerns that need to be addressed.

Cheryl Lampasona, president of the school board, said in a text message that the digital platform is currently suspended while the board reviews it further.

That review should provide a full accounting of the program.