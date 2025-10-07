Rallye Lexus holds groundbreaking ceremony at new Jericho location

Rallye Lexus is moving from Glen Cove to Jericho.

Dozens of people gathered at the future site of the Rallye Lexus dealership in Jericho for its groundbreaking ceremony on Friday, Oct. 3.

The dealership at the intersection of Jericho Turnpike and Brush Hollow Road will be across the street from Rallye’s BMW dealership. Westbury Jeep is also within eyesight of the construction zone.