Jericho
Business

Rallye Lexus holds groundbreaking ceremony at new Jericho location

Rallye Lexus is moving from Glen Cove to Jericho.
Photo by Casey Fahrer

Rallye Lexus is set to move its dealership from Glen Cove to Jericho.

Dozens of people gathered at the future site of the Rallye Lexus dealership in Jericho for its groundbreaking ceremony on Friday, Oct. 3.

The dealership at the intersection of Jericho Turnpike and Brush Hollow Road will be across the street from Rallye’s BMW dealership. Westbury Jeep is also within eyesight of the construction zone.

Juliana Terian, the president and CEO of Rallye Motors, said the groundbreaking comes years in the making.
Juliana Terian, the president and CEO of Rallye Motors, said the groundbreaking comes years in the making. Photo by Casey Fahrer
Rallye Lexus in Jericho is expected to be operational in 2027.
Rallye Lexus in Jericho is expected to be operational in 2027. Photo by Casey Fahrer
The groundbreaking was celebrated with a champagne toast.
The groundbreaking was celebrated with a champagne toast. Photo by Casey Fahrer
Rallye Lexus announced a new dealership is coming to Jericho at its groundbreaking ceremony.
Rallye Lexus announced a new dealership is coming to Jericho at its groundbreaking ceremony. Photo by Casey Fahrer

