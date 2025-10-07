Miss Long Island pageant contestants join with Island Harvest to combat hunger

The excitement surrounding the 2026 Miss Long Island and Miss Long Island Teen Pageant began early this year as contestants gathered for orientation and a community service event on Oct. 4 at the Hilton Long Island/Huntington in Melville. Alongside preparing for the upcoming competition, the women joined forces with Island Harvest Food Bank to help fight hunger across Long Island.



Together, contestants donated more than 1,000 pounds of nonperishable food and household items to support families in need across Nassau and Suffolk counties. This marks the second year the Miss Long Island organization has partnered with Island Harvest to collect donations that directly benefit local communities.



“Community service has always been at the heart of the Miss Long Island Pageant,” said pageant director Leanne Pinard Baum. “For 18 years, we’ve encouraged our contestants to use their voices and talents to lead with purpose, and that begins with giving back.”



Miss Long Island 2025 Kristen Rosario reflected on the importance of the event and the organization’s mission to serve. “An important part of Long Island Pageants is being of service and giving back to communities across Long Island. That’s why this collaboration with Island Harvest is so meaningful,” Rosario said. “I’ve been fortunate enough to have volunteered with Long Island Harvest assisting them with their food distributions, so I’ve seen firsthand the impact their work has on local families. Being part of this food drive with Long Island Pageants was incredibly special, and I am so grateful for this opportunity to play a role in helping end hunger on Long Island.”



Island Harvest Food Bank, one of Long Island’s leading hunger-relief organizations, works year-round to end hunger and reduce food waste across the region. Through efficient food and product collection, nutrition education programs, and outreach initiatives, Island Harvest supports a network of community-based nonprofits as well as individuals, veterans, families, and seniors in need. The organization has earned consistent four-star ratings from Charity Navigator for its transparency and impact and is a proud member of Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization.



The 2026 Miss Long Island and Miss Long Island Teen Pageants will take place on Saturday, Nov. 2, at Molloy University, where Rosario and Miss Long Island Teen 2025 Adriana Lane will crown their successors.



Tickets are open to the public and can be purchased at lipageants.com

Each contestant competing for the title has a personal platform, a cause close to her heart, that she champions throughout her year of service. From mental health awareness to environmental advocacy, their collective commitment underscores the organization’s long-standing mission to empower women to lead, serve, and inspire.

To learn more about Island Harvest and how to support its mission, visit islandharvest.org.