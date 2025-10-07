Nassau County Officer ‘seriously’ injured in funeral procession crash

A Nassau County Police Officer was left in critical condition in a major motor vehicle crash while traveling with a funeral procession in Suffolk Monday morning, Suffolk County Police said.

Nassau County Police Highway Patrol Officer Michael Hyland was traveling with a funeral procession when he “collided” with driver Jeffrey Geller on North Wellwood Avenue at Jerome Street at 11:08 a.m. Monday, Oct. 6, police said.

Authorities said Hyland, 53, was taken to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip for treatment of serious physical injuries via ambulance after the crash. He remains at the hospital.

Geller, 61, was not injured.

Hyland was operating a 2020 Harley Davidson, and Geller was driving a 2020 Toyota Tundra, according to police.

A Nassau County Police Department spokesperson said Hyland was in “serious but stable condition” on Tuesday morning.

Tommy Shevlin, president of the Nassau Police Benevolent Association, said in a statement he had visited Hyland while he was in surgery on Monday.

“He has a long road to recovery ahead of him,” Shevlin said. “Seeing one of our own in that condition is a painful reminder of the incredible dangers our police officers face every single day — especially those in the highway patrol who risk their lives on the open road to keep others safe.”

Suffolk County said it is investigating the crash. The department asks anyone with information on the crash to contact Major Case Unit detectives at 631-852-6555.