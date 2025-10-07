Port Washington Police to hold free crime prevention forum

The Board of Police District Commissioners presenting on the dangers of cyberscams at the 2024 Crime Prevention Community Forum.

The Port Washington Police District, in partnership with Town of North Hempstead Council Member Mariann Dalimonte and the Port Washington Public Library, will host a free crime prevention forum Thursday, Oct. 23, at 3 p.m. in the library’s Lapham Room.

The event, titled “Let’s Talk About Community Safety!”, is aimed at giving residents practical tools to protect themselves and their families from scams, fraud, and other crimes.

“Too often, people only learn about these scams after they have already been victimized,” said Port Washington Police Department Chief Robert Del Muro. “We want to be proactive. This forum is about providing the tools and awareness our community needs to stay safe before crime happens.”

Topics will include fraudulent phone calls, phishing emails, computer and online scams, auto theft, and check and identity fraud. Police and experts will also explain how to spot debit and credit card skimmers, safeguard personal information, and practice secure cybersecurity habits.

Dalimonte said prevention begins with community awareness.

“Keeping our community informed and prepared is one of the most effective ways to prevent crime,” she said. “This forum is a wonderful example of what can be achieved when local government, law enforcement, and community organizations come together to protect our residents.”

Speakers will include Dalimonte, representatives from the Port Washington Police District and the library. Residents will be able to ask questions and take part in an open discussion with local officials and law enforcement professionals.

“The library has always been a place where our community comes to learn and connect,” said James Hutter, assistant director of the Port Washington Public Library. “By bringing residents and local experts together under one roof, we can help strengthen the trust, communication, and shared responsibility that keep Port Washington safe.”

The event is free and open to the public. No registration is required. More information is available at https://portwashingtonpd.ny.gov/.