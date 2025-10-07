State says Carle Place athlete can play both football and soccer

Ryan Leary, a Carle Place High School athlete, has been allowed to play both football and soccer after winning an appeal.

Ryan Leary, a star athlete at Carle Place High School who was prohibited from playing two sports at the same time by the school district, has now been granted the opportunity to play for both the school’s football and soccer teams after winning his appeal with the state Education Department.

Leary and his family filed a petition on Sept. 25 after being told he was unable to be a full-time athlete on both teams.

“​​The district acknowledges and respects the decision of the NY State Department of Education and will act accordingly,” Carle Place Superintendent Ted Cannone said in a statement.

In 2024, Leary was a member of the school’s varsity soccer team and was the kicker for the varsity football team. Leary said he hoped to have an expanded role with the football team this year, but that vision was not fulfilled.

Leary’s family was told that he had to choose between being a full-time member of the soccer team, a full-time member of the football team, or continuing the role he played for each team last year.

Leary chose to be a full-time football player and has been one of the best wide receivers in the county. Through five games, he is second in Nassau with 386 receiving yards, while also having 227 rushing yards. He has also been one of the county’s most productive kickers, adding 25 points to his team by sending the ball through the uprights.

Carle Place’s varsity football team is 3-2 this season. The school’s soccer team has not had the same success without Leary, though, going 2-5-2 to start the season. Leary helped the school’s soccer team win the 2024 state championship.

Leary is also a member of the varsity basketball and track and field teams during the winter and spring seasons, respectively.

Leary’s parents attended two board of education meetings, one in August and another in September, questioning why the decision was made.

“He’s a happy kid who’s not happy and feels like he has to make a decision,” Ryan Leary’s father, Patrick Leary, said about his son at the Sept. 4 board meeting.