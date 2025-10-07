Top Workplaces 2025 Spotlight: Maryhaven

Maryhaven Center of Hope was founded in 1929 with the mission of enriching the lives of people with special needs. Our vision is to create a community in which people with special needs feel supported, safe, and accepted.

Each year, Maryhaven supports over 700 individuals with disabilities throughout Suffolk County by providing compassionate care across all residential, day habilitation, and vocational/employment programs.

We work collaboratively with the people we support, their families, our staff, and community partners to foster personal growth, helping each individual reach their highest potential, while enjoying a life filled with dignity, purpose, and inclusion.

Equally important is Maryhaven’s commitment to its staff. We provide resources, opportunities, and an environment for staff to thrive. This includes offering health benefits, a wellness program, professional development, and growth opportunities while fostering a positive work culture through staff engagement efforts, effective communication, and leadership training.

Learn more at maryhaven.org/apply.