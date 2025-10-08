Nassau Republican leaders, Zeldin host community conversation

There was a special community conversation at the home of Mehran and Arezou Hakimian in Great Neck on Saturday, Oct. 4 with Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin, Nassau County Legislator Mazi Pilip and Nassau County Republican Committee Chairman Joe Cairo.

Over 100 people dropped by to talk, share their experiences and give input. The discussion centered around our neighborhoods, the hostages in Gaza, concerns about New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani’s policies, crime, taxes and what everyone can do working together to bring about positive change. Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman (L.) , EPA Administration Lee Zeldin (L.) and Nassau County Legislator Mazi Pilip