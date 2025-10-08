Nearly 3,000 Long Island residents touched by pancreatic cancer gathered for a morning of hope, remembrance, and action at the 25th Lustgarten Foundation Walk for Pancreatic Cancer Research at Jones Beach State Park, presented by Northwell Health Cancer Institute on Sunday, Oct. 5.

The annual walk raised more than $826,000, bringing the cumulative total raised since 2000 to over $21 million – 100% of which supports life-saving pancreatic cancer research.

“For 25 years, the Long Island Walk has proven that community is power,” said Linda Tantawi, CEO of the Lustgarten Foundation. “What began as a local event has become a movement that unites and inspires. We walk to remember those we’ve lost, honor those in the fight, and celebrate the progress made possible by preeminent researchers and the promise of rigorous science.”

Award-winning CBS2 New York reporter Jennifer McLogan emceed the event, bringing inspiration and positivity to all in attendance. Lustgarten Foundation Chief Scientist David Tuveson delivered opening remarks, emphasizing

the power of collaboration. He highlighted the pivotal partnership between the Lustgarten Foundation, Northwell

Health Cancer Institute, and Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, which has become a cornerstone of cancer care on Long

Island.

This Long Island community walk is a powerful testament of hope–bringing together patients, families, doctors and researchers, united by a single mission to transform pancreatic cancer from a devastating disease to a treatable illness and to finding a cure,” said Dr Richard Barakat, physician-in-chief and executive director of the Northwell Cancer Institute. “Aligning with the Lustgarten Foundation and Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory propels our efforts to advance

pancreatic cancer research to develop breakthrough therapies, novel clinical trials and early

detection methods, ultimately saving lives.”

Pancreatic cancer is the third-leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the U.S. This year, nearly 67,440 Americans will be diagnosed and approximately 2,980 New Yorkers will die from this devastating disease – most blindsided by a late-stage diagnosis with few treatment options.

But there is hope. The 5-year relative survival rate for pancreatic cancer patients has more than tripled since the Lustgarten Foundation was founded in 1998. The Foundation is accelerating research progress, giving patients the best chance for survival.

Joining the walk to inspire others was pancreatic cancer survivor Mary Osani, 66, a grandmother of seven who is

celebrating life after completing treatment for pancreatic cancer, thanks to early detection, surgery, and participation

in a clinical trial at Northwell Cancer Institute.

Mary was diagnosed in the fall of 2023 through enhanced surveillance; her subtle symptoms of poor digestion and weight loss revealed an early-stage pancreatic cancer. She underwent successful Whipple surgery by Dr, Danielle DePeralta, followed by chemotherapy.

Because of side effects of chemotherapy treatment, Dr, Daniel King, oncologistand physician scientist for Pancreas Cancer at the Northwell Health Cancer Institute, enrolled her in a clinical trial designed specifically for patients with BRCA2 mutations—a genetic mutation she learned about at age 49.

Mary completed the trial in April 2025 and today shows no sign of cancer recurrence. She credits her care team and clinical research with giving her renewed hope: “Being part of a trial gave me strength and showed me that there’s real

progress for patients like me.”

For those interested in supporting the Long Island Walk, the event registration page as well as individual and team fundraising pages will remain open throughout 2025.