Adelphi’s creative arts workshop promotes wellness and healing

Adelphi University’s Breast Cancer Program is once again offering its popular 4-Week Creative Arts Workshop, designed to provide participants with a therapeutic outlet for expressing their emotions and promoting personal wellness.

This online program, which will run on Thursdays from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., is open to a limited number of 20 participants. The sessions, which will resume in March, will focus on exploring wellness and self-care, utilizing art as a tool for personal reflection and growth.

The workshop is the brainchild of Kimberly Newman, BFA, the communications and marketing coordinator for the Adelphi Breast Cancer Program. With a background in art and a passion for helping others, Newman played a key role in developing this unique offering during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During the pandemic, everyone was isolated, but those dealing with health conditions like cancer were especially vulnerable,” Newman explained. “I saw how important it was to create a space where people could feel connected and express themselves safely. That’s when I pitched the idea of using art for an online support group.”

Newman’s idea gained immediate traction. She collaborated with Angela M. Papalia, assistant director for the Adelphi Breast Cancer Program, to bring the vision to life.

The duo recognized that it was crucial to have a licensed social worker on hand to guide participants through discussions and emotional exploration, thereby ensuring a well-rounded and supportive experience.

“We wanted to offer something meaningful, where people could not only create art but also talk about their feelings and experiences,” Newman said. “Angela’s expertise in social work made it the perfect collaboration.”

The first online art workshop launched in 2020, focusing on the theme of emotions.

“We kept it simple with at-home materials—things people could easily find in their homes—so they didn’t have to worry about purchasing expensive supplies,” Newman recalled.

The group, limited to 20 participants, met once a week for one and a half hours, incorporating breathing exercises to help members relax and set the tone for their creative work. “The goal was to give everyone the chance to share their artwork and talk about how the projects made them feel,” Newman said. “We wanted them to not just create, but reflect.”

The positive feedback from the initial sessions confirmed the demand for such workshops. “We had such a great response that we decided to keep it going,” Newman said. “The nice thing about running it online was that it allowed us to reach people outside of New York. We heard from participants as far as California and Texas, which was a great feeling—our program was touching lives across the country.”

The program’s ongoing success led to further innovation. In 2022, the team secured a grant from the Marilyn Lichtman Foundation, which enabled them to provide participants with art supplies. “This grant really helped us expand the workshop,” Newman said. “We were able to mail full art supply kits to participants, which allowed us to dive into more complex projects. It was a huge step forward for the program.”

With each new session, the workshop’s themes have evolved to reflect the changing needs and interests of the participants. For example, the 2022 program centered on self-care, while the upcoming sessions will focus on wellness.

“Wellness is a multi-dimensional concept that encompasses physical, mental, emotional, social, spiritual and environmental health,” Newman said. “Through art, we help participants explore ways they can nurture their well-being. It’s about more than just surviving—it’s about thriving.”

Participants can expect a holistic approach to creative expression during the workshop, which includes relaxation exercises, art-making activities and group discussions. All materials for the workshops are provided by the Adelphi Breast Cancer Program, with additional supplies easily accessible at home. The program remains free of charge, but registration is required.

Papalia, who co-facilitates the workshop, adds that the intimate, small-group setting makes the workshop a unique and valuable experience. “We limit the group to 20 participants so that everyone has the opportunity to speak, share their artwork and discuss their personal journeys,” Papalia said. “The bond that forms between the group members is powerful and it really enhances the therapeutic benefits of the program.”

For those unable to attend the virtual sessions, in-person gatherings have been added to the program schedule. Following a successful in-person event in 2023, the Breast Cancer Program will continue to host hybrid sessions, offering both online and in-person opportunities for participants.

“People love the chance to meet others face-to-face and see their artwork in person,” Newman explained. “It’s a really special experience.”

Visit breast-cancer.adelphi.edu to register.