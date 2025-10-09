Council Member Mariann Dalimonte promotes breast cancer research stamps

Council Member Mariann Dalimonte joined Postmaster Dominic Wong and local postal employees at the Port Washington Post Office to promote the Breast Cancer Research Stamp in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

First issued in 1998, the stamp was the nation’s first semipostal stamp, sold at a small premium to raise funds for breast cancer research. Proceeds support studies conducted by the National Institutes of Health and the Medical Research Program of the U.S. Department of Defense.

“I’m so proud to stand with Postmaster Wong and the U.S. Postal Service in supporting this important initiative,” Dalimonte said. “Every stamp purchased helps fund groundbreaking research and brings us one step closer to finding a cure. It’s a simple act that can make a real difference.”

Wong said the stamp demonstrates how the Postal Service can unite communities around important causes.

“Every letter or card sent with this stamp helps raise awareness and funds for research that saves lives,” he said. “We’re grateful to Councilwoman Dalimonte for joining us in spreading the word and encouraging our community to get involved.”

Since its introduction, the Breast Cancer Research Stamp has raised more than $95 million for breast cancer research. The Port Washington Post Office will continue promoting the stamp throughout October to encourage residents to participate.

Dalimonte thanked Wong and his staff for their ongoing efforts to support the cause and their commitment to the local community. Residents are encouraged to visit the post office to purchase the stamps and show their support during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.