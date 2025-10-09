Glen Cove city hall employees are collecting over 1,111 knitwear donations for veterans

The Glen Cove City Hall Knitting Club, founded by longtime city employees Susan Tripp and Angie Colangelo, began as two coworkers knitting during lunch breaks.

Their idea grew when they reached out to Kate Csillag and her mother, Cindy Curtis, who teach free knitting and crochet lessons at the Glen Cove Public Library, Bayville Library, and Congregation Tifereth Israel. Together, they formed a group of about ten City Hall employees who meet weekly to create handmade items for those in need.

This year, the club is working toward an ambitious goal: collecting 1,111 new or handmade scarves, hats, gloves, and mittens for veterans — a number inspired by Veterans Day, which is on Nov. 11. The donations will benefit the Disabled American Veterans of Long Island, a nonprofit organization that provides critical support and advocacy for disabled veterans across Long Island, including Glen Cove and surrounding communities.

“The response has been incredible,” said Tripp. “What started as something small has become a way for us to give back in a meaningful, personal way. Every stitch is made with gratitude for our veterans.”

The Glen Cove Senior Center Knitting Club has already donated 200 handmade items.

Donations will be received in the Building Department or Office of the Mayor, located on the 3rd floor of Glen Cove City Hall, 9 Glen St., Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Donations will be accepted through November 1, 2025.