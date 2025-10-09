Inwood man charged with the murder of his brother

Anthony Iacomino, 46, is charged with murder in the second degree, Nassau County police said.

An Inwood man is charged with murder after an alleged domestic assault between him and his brother on Monday, Oct. 6, in Inwood, Nassau County police said.

Police said officers responded to a residence on Wahl Avenue, where they found a 52-year-old man who was “unresponsive with blunt force trauma.” The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by a county police medic, police said.

Police said the investigation showed a “violent domestic incident” had occurred between the victim and his brother, Anthony Iacomino, 46.

Iacomino is charged with murder in the second degree, police said.