Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Nassau
Courts & Crime

Inwood man charged with the murder of his brother

By Posted on
Anthony Iacomino, 46, is charged with murder in the second degree, Nassau County police said.
Anthony Iacomino, 46, is charged with murder in the second degree, Nassau County police said.
Nassau County Police Department

An Inwood man is charged with murder after an alleged domestic assault between him and his brother on Monday, Oct. 6, in Inwood, Nassau County police said.

Police said officers responded to a residence on Wahl Avenue, where they found a 52-year-old man who was “unresponsive with blunt force trauma.” The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by a county police medic, police said.

Police said the investigation showed a “violent domestic incident” had occurred between the victim and his brother, Anthony Iacomino, 46.

Iacomino is charged with murder in the second degree, police said.

About the Author

More Nassau News

More from our Sister Sites