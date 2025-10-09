Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Plainview
Community Events

Jericho, Plainview fire departments lead open house

Drucker – Jericho FD – 1
Nassau County Deputy Minority Leader Arnold Drucker (Fourth from R.) with Jericho Fire Department members at the department’s open house.
Office of Deputy Minority Leader Arnold W. Drucker

The Jericho and Plainview fire departments held an open house on Oct. 5, hosted at the Jericho fire house at 411 North Broadway, to inform residents about fire prevention. Departments presented demonstrations on how to put out fires and invited residents to ride the engine.

Nassau County Legislature Deputy Minority Leader Arnold W. Drucker, who represents both departments, attended the event.

“It’s moments like these that make representing this community so rewarding,” Drucker said in a Facebook post.

About the Author

More Plainview News

More from our Sister Sites