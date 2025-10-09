Jericho, Plainview fire departments lead open house

Nassau County Deputy Minority Leader Arnold Drucker (Fourth from R.) with Jericho Fire Department members at the department’s open house.

The Jericho and Plainview fire departments held an open house on Oct. 5, hosted at the Jericho fire house at 411 North Broadway, to inform residents about fire prevention. Departments presented demonstrations on how to put out fires and invited residents to ride the engine.

Nassau County Legislature Deputy Minority Leader Arnold W. Drucker, who represents both departments, attended the event.

“It’s moments like these that make representing this community so rewarding,” Drucker said in a Facebook post.