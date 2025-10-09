Landmark Radio Theater brings “Queen of the Skies” to Life on Stage

Landmark Radio Theater will present an original play in the classic style of radio dramas from the Golden Age of broadcasting, live on stage at the Jeanne Rimsky Theater.

Landmark Radio Theater will present “Queen of the Skies,” an original play in the classic style of Golden Age radio dramas, live on stage at the Jeanne Rimsky Theater at Landmark on Main Street on Nov. 2 at 4 p.m.

Set in the summer of 1939, the play captures the excitement of the early days of trans-Atlantic air travel. Port Washington is the home base for the majestic Pan Am Clipper flying boats, the first great luxury airliners.

When word spreads that the year’s most talked-about celebrity newlyweds are arriving on the Clipper from Marseilles, the town is thrown into a tizzy.

Audience members will join the fun as a talented cast brings more than two dozen characters to life, accompanied by live music and sound effects created on stage. The hourlong performance also includes period-style station breaks and songs between acts.

Landmark Radio Theater’s previous seven productions have featured adaptations of classic films and original radio plays, all warmly received by audiences of all ages. “Queen of the Skies” invites everyone to experience the excitement of live radio theater.

Tickets are $15 and are available at the box office or online at landmarkonmainstreet.org.

The Landmark Radio Theater is a co-production of Landmark on Main Street and Expressive Elocution, with support from HEARTS Port Washington.