Long Island nurse ends generational breast cancer risk

Genetic testing for the BRCA gene is still relatively new and still needs wider awareness in cancer prevention.

When Melanie Cohen learned at just 22 years old that she carried the BRCA2 gene mutation — the same hereditary marker that claimed the lives of her grandmother and aunt — she knew she would eventually face a life-altering decision.

“It’s the gene that increases the risk for breast, ovarian, and pancreatic cancer,” Cohen said. “I got it from my father’s side. My grandma died from pancreatic, but she battled breast and ovarian first. My aunt passed away from breast cancer at a young age. So, when I tested positive, I knew what that meant for my future.”

At first, doctors recommended regular MRIs every six months. “It seemed like every time I went for an MRI, they would find something,” she said. “Luckily, it would be benign, but it felt like playing with fire.”

By age 27, Cohen — then newly engaged — made a bold decision that would reshape her life: to undergo a preventative double mastectomy before ever developing cancer.

“I chose prevention instead of living for a diagnosis,” she said. “Everyone told me to wait, have kids first, breastfeed, and then deal with it later. But I wanted to get this out of the way before having babies. I wanted to focus on myself now.”

Her decision led her to Northwell Health’s Katz Women’s Surgical Center at Glen Cove Hospital, where she underwent a prophylactic mastectomy and reconstruction in 2023. The surgeries were performed by Dr. Cindy Cen, a board-certified breast surgical oncologist, and Dr. Neil Tanna, a reconstructive plastic surgeon.

“Melanie has approached her diagnosis with incredible strength and courage,” Cen said. “Her determination throughout her surgeries has been deeply moving for all of us involved in her care. At the Katz Women’s Surgical Center, our focus is always on supporting patients as individuals, and it’s been a privilege to be part of Melanie’s journey.”

Cohen underwent three surgeries that year — in January, May and September — each one bringing her closer to peace of mind. “After everything, I tell people it’s crazy to say, but I feel more confident in my [body] now than before,” she said, laughing. “You would never know I had a mastectomy. The incisions are hidden underneath, and it kind of looks like I just had a [cosmetic] job done.”

Her journey didn’t end there. Determined to break the generational cycle of cancer in her family, Cohen pursued in vitro fertilization (IVF) in 2024. Working with fertility specialist Dr. Christine Mullin, she underwent genetic testing of her embryos.

“With IVF, they were able to test my embryos that were frozen, and I eliminated the BRCA gene from my embryos,” she said. “All my children won’t have the BRCA gene, so it ends with my generation.”

That milestone took on even deeper meaning this summer, when she and her husband, Dylan, welcomed their first child, Emmett, born July 10. “It’s kind of like it was meant to be,” she said. “He has a cow’s milk allergy, so if I were breastfeeding, I’d have to be dairy-free, which would have been impossible for me,” she said. “It all worked out.”

Today, at 28, Cohen is cancer-free, embracing motherhood and her career as a nurse at Northwell Health. She previously worked as an ICU nurse during her surgeries and now serves as an endoscopy nurse.

“I had the best team around me,” she said. “When I went on leave for my surgeries, my coworkers donated their PTO hours to me. Everyone was so supportive — it was really wonderful.”

Cohen said the experience has deepened her empathy as a nurse and inspired her to advocate for genetic testing and preventative care. “When I meet young women or families with a history of cancer, I tell them to get tested,” she said. “Even if it’s not the BRCA gene, there are other genetic risks people can act on. Knowledge is power. It gave me a chance to act before the cancer could act.”

For Cohen, that knowledge didn’t just save her life — it changed her outlook. “It wasn’t about fear anymore,” she said. “Prevention became my strength. And I always tell people, don’t wait for the right time. Life itself is the right time.”

Now settled in Hicksville with Dylan and baby Emmett, Cohen continues to share her story with others, hoping to empower more people to take control of their health. “I talk about it with my patients all the time,” she said. “A lot of people my age don’t even know what the BRCA gene is. It’s something we have to talk about — especially if it means saving lives.”

Her advice to others facing the same crossroads? “Heal and take your time,” she said. “You’ll come out stronger — body and mind.”

For Cohen, every step — from diagnosis to double mastectomy, IVF, and motherhood — has been guided by courage and conviction. “It’s been a journey,” she said. “But now I get to look at my son and know that the gene that haunted my family ends with me.”