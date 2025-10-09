North Shore schools set for Homecoming Fan Fest

The Vikings varsity football team will play East Rockaway during their annual homecoming game.

The North Shore School District will host its Homecoming Fan Fest on Saturday, Oct. 18, inviting students, families, alumni and community members to take part in a full day of activities.

The celebration will begin at 10 a.m. with the district’s first annual alumni brunch in the high school cafeteria, followed by a campus tour led by Superintendent Chris Zublionis and Board of Education President Andrea Macari.

Other scheduled events include a carnival from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., elementary sports clinics, a middle school flag football game at noon, and an elementary fun run at 1:15 p.m. The Vikings varsity football team will face East Rockaway at 2 p.m., with cheerleaders, the Pep Band, Drum Line and the student group Pulse performing at halftime.

District officials said the daylong program is designed to bring together students, families and residents for a communitywide celebration. Parent organizations helped sponsor the event.

Free shuttle bus service will be available throughout the day between the district’s elementary schools and North Shore High School.