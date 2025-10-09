Oyster Bay Ghost Walk and Halloween Parade returns

The Town of Oyster Bay invites residents to come in costume to its annual Ghost Walk and Halloween Parade

Raynham Hall Museum and the Town of Oyster Bay are joining forces for the return of the annual Halloween Parade, where residents and their pets are invited to dress up in costume and walk downtown Oyster Bay. The event will be held Saturday, Nov. 1, beginning at 5:45 p.m.

The parade route begins at Oyster Bay High School on East Main Street, west to Audrey Avenue and spookily encircle the bandstand in Townsend Park. Participants are invited to bring lanterns and noisemakers.

“Residents of all ages are invited to enjoy ghostly entertainment, a DJ, food and drink available for purchase, and more at this fun, festive annual event,” said Oyster Bay Town Clerk Rich LaMarca. “Participating vendors include Gimme Burger, Home Sweet Home, Oyster Bay Brewing, the Oyster Bay Main Street Association, and more. This event has something for everybody!”

Anyone interested in assisting Raynham Hall by volunteering to help carry ghostly puppets can contact info@raynhamhallmuseum.org.