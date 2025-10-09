Tony Danza returns home to perform Sinatra tribute With Nassau Pops for UCP Nassau

Malverne native Tony Danza is coming home again — and this time, he’s bringing Sinatra with him.

The “Taxi” and “Who’s the Boss?” star will perform with the Nassau Pops Symphony Orchestra on Oct. 19 at the Tilles Center for the Performing Arts in Brookville. The concert, “Sinatra and Stories,” will benefit United Cerebral Palsy of Nassau County — a cause Danza says he’s thrilled to support.

“I am so excited,” Danza said. “I wrote this Sinatra show for the Carlyle [in NYC]. It’s a telling of some of my experiences with him, and of course, using his music. Usually, I do it with a four-piece band, but this time, they’ve charted the whole act for a symphony. It’s going to be something really special.”

The benefit marks Danza’s return to the stage with the Nassau Pops after a sold-out performance with the orchestra last year. Conducted by Louis Panacciulli, the orchestra has become known for pairing beloved entertainers with its lush, full symphonic sound.

“When you’re used to performing with a small group and then suddenly hear strings and French horns behind you, it’s magnificent,” Danza said. “You stand there and feel the power behind you — it’s really an incredible experience.”

Panacciulli said he’s just as eager to welcome Danza back. “As with our previous concert in 2023, this will be a fun evening of wonderful music and stories,” he said.

For Danza, who grew up in Malverne, returning to Long Island for a hometown show makes the experience all the more personal.

“There’s nothing like playing New York,” he said. “I go all over the country — we were in Provo, Utah last week, and it was great — but taking a cab from my apartment to the Carlyle is a lot better,” he joked. “And when I play Long Island, it’s even more special. A lot of my hometown friends and relatives will be there. Some of the older ones are even going to show up.”

That includes his 98-year-old uncle, Philly Capasso — who, as Danza puts it, “doesn’t that name just scream ‘pinky ring’?”

The October concert coincides with another big moment in Danza’s career: the release of his new film “Re-Election,” opening Friday, Oct. 10. The comedy, written and directed by Adam Saunders, follows a disillusioned middle-aged man who re-enrolls in high school to relive his glory days and run for class president again.

“I’m promoting my shows, but I’m also promoting this movie that I did with this young man, Adam,” Danza said. “It’s like a throwback movie — a comedy that has something to say. It’s an independent film; there are no explosions, no car chases — just good filmmaking. You could actually watch it with your kid, which is very rare these days.”

Still, the spotlight in Brookville will be squarely on Sinatra — a performer Danza reveres and knew personally. His show blends songs from the Great American Songbook with stories about the legendary entertainer.

“My mother made me really excited about him when I was a little kid,” Danza said. “Then, when I got to Hollywood, I somehow got to be around him — in New York, Las Vegas, LA. He just sort of allowed me to be around, and of course, I loved it.”

Danza said those encounters revealed a side of Sinatra most fans never saw. “If you would see his generosity, the way he took a stand on things, you got to know the man, not just the guy on the album cover,” he said. “He was an unbelievable character — really one of a kind.”

One story he shares during the show involves introducing his son to Sinatra when the boy was just 10 years old. “He did something to my son that my son still talks about,” Danza said. “It’s a moment he’ll never forget.”

Danza also recalls an unforgettable night in Los Angeles. “I went to a dinner party, and Sinatra was there. He stayed till almost everybody left — and so did I. I ended up in his booth having a drink with him at two in the morning. It was like some kind of fantasy,” he said with a laugh. “You just never forget nights like that.”

As Danza prepares to take the Tilles Center stage backed by a full symphony, he’s balancing the thrill of performing with a sense of gratitude — for his roots, his career, and the opportunity to give back.

“I love doing this kind of show,” he said. “It’s got the music I love, stories that mean something to me, and a real connection to where I come from. To be able to do it for such a great cause — that makes it even better.”

Tickets for “Sinatra and Stories” with Tony Danza and the Nassau Pops Symphony Orchestra are available at www.npso.org/tickets