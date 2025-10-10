2 Mineola schools named National PTA Schools of Excellence

Hampton Street School PTA members celebrate their school’s designation as a 2024-2026 National PTA School of Excellence. (L-R): PTA Vice president of membership Lauren Demasters, vice president of cultural arts Elizabeth Gillespie, president Ilyssa Goncalves, corresponding secretary Rachel Chiaramonte and vice president of events Danielle Wagner.

Mineola Public Schools announced that two of its elementary schools – Hampton Street School and Meadow Drive School – have been designated 2024–2026 National PTA Schools of Excellence.

The recognition places the schools among only 24 in New York State and 330 nationwide to earn this prestigious distinction. The National PTA School of Excellence program honors schools that demonstrate a yearlong commitment to strengthening family-school partnerships and fostering environments where all families feel welcomed and supported.

Schools receiving this distinction are celebrated for creating inclusive communities that empower families to play an active role in their children’s education and for ensuring learners feel safe, valued and ready to learn.

The district said it extends its sincere appreciation to the dedicated PTA members and school staff whose collaborative efforts continue to strengthen the bonds between families and schools, ensuring the success and well-being of every learner.