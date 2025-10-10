Bolla Market proposed for Plainview, Oyster Bay Town Board has questions

A proposal for a new Bolla Market in Plainview was met with multiple questions from the Oyster Bay Town Board.

A new Bolla gas station may be coming to Plainview.

A proposal for a new Bolla Market with a Burger King and Tim Hortons was heard at the Oyster Bay Town Board meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 7.

David Altman, chief general counsel for Bolla, said he thinks the proposal for a location at 1610 Round Swamp Road, at the southwest corner of the Long Island Expressway service road, checks off all the boxes for approval.

“It is my opinion that Bolla’s redevelopment project is consistent with the established pattern of development in the neighborhood, consistent with the town’s comprehensive plan, realizes no change to the character of the area and shall have no adverse impact on real estate values,” he said.

Altman noted that the surrounding area of the gas station is entirely commercial. He said the proposal includes having a convenience store immediately upon entering the building, with a Burger King and a Tim Hortons on either side.

He said the store would remain open 24/7 while the eateries would likely close around 11 p.m., when demand is no longer there.

The site currently features a Mobil gas station with a small convenience store located under a canopy.

The gas station has three rows of gas pumps, with one row providing a diesel option.

Board members took turns expressing their concerns about the Bolla Market.

Town Council Member Lou Imborot, who grew up in Plainview, said he frequently sees tractor-trailers parked on the shoulder of the Long Island Expressway by the 7-Eleven down the road, and asked if this would be a problem with the new Bolla Market.

“It’s causing many accidents. People have been killed. It’s been a horror,” he said.

Chris Tartaglia from High Point Engineering, who was representing Bolla, said the 7-Eleven has a wide shoulder, “inviting those trucks to park there.” He said there will be no shoulder by the proposed Bolla Market.

Town Council Member Laura Meier asked Altman if the convenience store would sell vapes and cigarettes. He said yes.

“Is that something that is up for discussion?” Meier asked.

Altman said he would have to speak with his client about the sale of vapes and cigarettes.

Town Council Member Steve Labriola followed that up, asking about alcohol.

“I would look more favorably on the application if there is a limit on alcohol sales,” he said.

Altman said Bolla will have a liquor license, but will also take Labriola’s concerns to Bolla officials.