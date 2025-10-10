Carle Place School District considered ‘financially strong’

The Carle Place School District is considered “financially strong” according to an external audit done in June.

The Carle Place School District is considered “financially strong” according to an external audit done before the end of the 2024-25 academic year.

Robert Daniele from PKF O’Connor Davies presented the audit at the district’s board of education meeting on Thursday, Oct. 9.

He said the audit process began in June, when a team started examining the district’s finances.

“It is a lengthy process,” he said.

Danielle said the district is considered “financially strong” and that it complies with financial standards set throughout the county. He said the district’s revenue exceeds its budget and that its strong financial position enabled it to allocate money into its reserves for later projects.

“I believe the budget is a conservative budget, and that having reserves allows the district to maintain the quality of education that most residents expect here,” he said.

“One of our main responsibilities as a board is to maintain a healthy fiscal budget and what you shared with us is what we expected,” board president Vanessa Dong-Monaco said to Danielle after his presentation.

Danielle said his company reviewed the audit with the district’s audit committee, stating that the group was thorough and asked several questions.

The Carle Place School District has a $58.7 million budget for the current school year, which was approved by the community in May.

During public comment, one resident asked the board about purchasing calculators for students and allowing them to bring them home, stating that the district can afford to do so.

“We are a district that should be supplying them,” she said. “We’re Carle Place. We are not a district that cannot afford calculators for our kids.”