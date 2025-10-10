Floral Park Board of Trustees Oct. 7 meeting reports

Deputy Mayor Lynn Pombonyo

Police Department

Our Floral Park Police Department Patrol Officers and Sergeants are on duty 24/7, 365 days a year, as they patrol all of the neighborhoods in the Village. Because our Officers are always out there, they are often the first responders to traffic and other emergencies and fires. At 2:00 a.m. on a September night, our Police and Fire Departments responded to a West End house fire with people trapped. When our Police arrived, they evacuated residents from both the first and second floors. An elderly gentleman exited through a second-floor window onto a small roof area over the first floor, as our officers used a neighbor’s ladder to reach the resident and assist him to the ground. Our expert FPFD took over from there.

With our schools in session, our FPPD School Resource Officers are in action. School arrivals and dismissals are always challenging, especially in September. Our SROs have traditionally and will this year work with school administrators to “engineer” more efficient and safer roadway markings, lanes and procedures for the often-congested student arrival and dismissal streets. Residents can help by avoiding these school zones at these very busy times.

Other important FPPD safety reminders include: do not block the box or obstruct intersections; lock your cars whenever they are parked, especially in your driveway; and do not double park or park in front of fire hydrants. These violations are dangerous and will result in fines and, for some, points on one’s driver’s license.

The Library

All are invited to take a tour of our Floral Park Public Library. Begin when you walk in the front doors. Right away, in our lobby, you will see flyers and other information, often about interesting, upcoming events in the area. Feel free to help yourself to the flyers that catch your eye.

As you go through the glass door on your left and enter the large circulation area, you will now see rows of colorful brochures on your left. A Welcome brochure will explain “What your Library Can Do For You,” further detailed in the “Library of Things” surprises brochure. Do you know the library lends out things like a telescope, microscope kit, guitar, drum pad and sticks, portable karaoke machine, pickle ball paddles and balls, an ice cream maker, and more? Well, it does!

If you’re an avid reader seeking suggestions for fascinating books to read, the library brochures can guide you to every genre including fantasy books, science fiction, mystery novels and more. There’s a genre favorite for everyone.

Do you prefer technology? We have brochures listing many online databases for adults and children such as pronunciator:)) for learning new languages and kanopy with its wide array of cinematic film delights.

We have “Get Birding” brochures with field guides for children and adults, as well as brochures to help museum visitors secure free passes. Additionally, we offer a Friends of the Library brochure that describes this special nonprofit, volunteer organization supporting FPPL programs.

And, when you can’t find something in our library, FPPL brings it in. On Sunday afternoon, Oct. 19, the Planetarium Guy and his portable planetarium will be visiting. Astronomers of all ages may crawl inside to gaze at the wonders of the night sky, and learn about constellations, mythology, navigation, planets, lunar phases, meteor showers and more. See the FPPL events calendar at

floralparklibrary.org , or visit the library for the required registration details.

Throughout the month of October, all are invited to join our Nassau County libraries in the Great Giveback initiative. Its 2025 recipients will be the young patients and their siblings who visit New Hyde Park’s Ronald McDonald House, their “home away from home” when one of the children is being treated for a serious illness or injuries at an area hospital. Donations of new children’s pajamas are needed and being requested, and there are collection bins in our library lobby through Oct. 31. As always, we in Floral Park thank all for your generosity.

Chambers of Commerce and Our Businesses

Thousands of enthusiastic Covert Avenue fans gathered this past Saturday for a sunny, summer-like day at the awesome Covert Avenue Chamber of Commerce Street Fair. Great appreciation goes to the Covert Avenue Chamber of Commerce and President Rene Jorglewich, Officers Anne Musso, Lisa Boutis, and Nancy Millus, Village Clerk Joe O’Grady, Recreation Superintendent Darlene Lanza, and the Floral Park Police and Public Works Departments for a best day of celebrating Covert Avenue with families, friends and neighbors.

Coming up next will be the Floral Park Chamber of Commerce dinner meeting at the Trinity Restaurant on Jericho Turnpike, this Thursday, Oct. 9 at 6:00 p.m.. For meeting registration and other chamber highlights, visit:

floralparkchamber.org

The Covert Avenue Chamber next meets on Tuesday, Oct. 28 at 7:00 p.m., also at Trinity Restaurant. For meeting registration and updates, take a look at:

covertavenuechamber.org

Make it a festive fall by shopping and dining locally in Floral Park and Stewart Manor!

Trustee Frank Chiara

Department of Public Works

Crews from the highway department have been preparing leaf removal equipment in anticipation of the upcoming leaf season. In addition, storm basins were cleaned in the Birch Street section, and all roads throughout the village were swept to ensure cleanliness and proper drainage.

Paving was recently completed on Lowell Avenue, the Remsen Lane section, Iris Avenue, and Cunningham Avenue. DPW crews supported the contractor by distributing flyers door-to-door to notify residents on the affected roads. They also painted stop bars on the newly paved roads and sealed all the edges. The paving work was completed with minimal inconvenience to local residents. A special thank you goes out to Keven Gianne and his team for their coordination and assistance in making this project a success.

The parks department has been busy maintaining all Village parks and buildings. Crews trimmed all the bushes in Heritage Park and serviced sprinkler systems throughout the Village’s Park areas. As the seasons change, hanging flower baskets are being taken down, and the planting of fall mums is currently underway to prepare for the cooler months.

The tree department has continued trimming trees according to the established trim list. Tree planting efforts are expected to begin in mid-November. Residents are kindly reminded to contact the Public Works Department if they would like to request a tree trimming or to have a new tree planted.

The sanitation crews collected 64 tons of household waste, six and a half tons of paper recyclables, four tons of commingled plastic, and 12 tons of bulk rubbish. Their efforts help keep the Village clean and environmentally responsible.

A big thank you to the DPW crews who worked diligently before, during, and after the Covert Street Fair. Their hard work played a key role in the success of the event. It was a great day and a beautiful time in the village—well done, team!

Conservation Society

Last Saturday, the first Saturday of the month, volunteers gathered for the monthly weed-out at Centennial Gardens. Among them was a dedicated individual who traveled from Hauppauge, not only to lend a hand but also to experience firsthand the beautiful environment that has been cultivated at the gardens. Once again, the volunteers did an outstanding job weeding and refreshing one of the outer gardens along the raft side of the grounds.

The next weed-out is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 1. All are welcome to join and be a part of keeping Centennial Gardens a beautiful place for the whole community to enjoy!

4VS

For the week of Monday, October 6th, the programming lineup includes Inspiring Stories with Bill Corbett, Jr. and Krista Giannak at 7:30 p.m., followed by FPFD: Red Alert at 8:00 p.m. with Larry King, AEMT, and Tom O’Connor from the Tunnel To Towers Foundation. At 8:30 p.m., The Author Corner features Stephanie Larkin and Kieran Larkin, and at 9:00 PM, The Antique Road Test is hosted by Walter Gosden. Wrapping up the evening at 9:30 p.m. is Wes Houston Presents… with Wes Houston, featuring James O’Malley and Candice Baranello. Looking ahead to the week of Oct. 13, The Floral Park Mayor’s Report will feature Mayor Kevin M. Fitzgerald and Assessor Mike Derby.

For details on other programs, visit the 4VS website at www.4vs.org.

Trustee Jennifer Stewart

MTA/LIRR

The MTA continues intermittent work along its right-of-way on Atlantic Avenue. Please be aware that there may be road closures on Atlantic Avenue between Rose Avenue and Carnation Avenue.

Fire Department

During the month of September, there were a total of 24 calls for fire service and four mutual aid fire calls. The Rescue Company responded to eight ambulance calls, including 1 mutual aid ambulance call. NYU Langone ambulances responded to 84 rescue calls.

The Fire Department proudly hosted its first annual Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day Parade on September 20. Pipe and drum bands regaled parade-goers with classic Irish music. Irish step dancers from JJ’s Dance Studio and the Irish American Society performed traditional routines. The Honorable Doug Hayden did an outstanding job as emcee, and we were honored to have 104-year-old World War II veteran Dominick Crisitelli serve as our Grand Marshal. As our Deputy Mayor often says, this was another “best day in Floral Park.”

Thank you to our local elected officials—State Senator Patricia Canzoneri-Fitzpatrick and Nassau County Legislators John Giuffré and Scott Strauss—for sharing some Irish cheer with residents.

Cultural Arts Committee

Please mark your calendar for June 20, 2026, when the Village will celebrate America’s 250th birthday with fireworks at the Recreation Center.

I’d like to remind residents that if you are planning a garage sale or block party, a permit must be obtained from Village Hall. Applications and instructions can be found on our website, FPVillage.org, under the Quick Links tab. Applications must be submitted to Joseph O’Grady, Village Clerk, at least three weeks prior to the planned event date.

Trustee Michael Longobardi

Building Department

Since our last meeting, here are a few updates on ongoing building projects around town:

Construction work for the proposed restaurant at 99 Covert Avenue is ongoing and expected to be completed by the end of the year.

At the Covert Avenue Fire Property, second-floor framing is underway and roof construction will begin next. Completion is expected by April 2026.

50 Carnation Avenue has submitted a zoning application to expand its storage buildings. This application was approved with conditions by the Board of Zoning Appeals, the Board of Trustees, and the Architectural Review Board. The project will now move to the Building Department for permitting. Construction start dates will be announced once finalized.

A formal application has been received for the proposed large-scale mixed-use development at 144–162 Jericho Turnpike (formerly Stella’s). Meeting dates will be announced once scheduled.

Construction of two new homes at the 32 Orchid subdivision and one new home at 116 Miller Avenue is expected to begin shortly.

Renovation of 212 Jericho Turnpike (formerly Firestone) is ongoing. The project will result in three new storefronts, one of which will be a new auto repair shop.

As a reminder, all homeowners and business owners are required to regularly trim bushes and trees so they do not overhang sidewalks or obstruct motorists’ lines of sight—especially at corners. Please ensure this work is done in a timely manner to help the Village maintain safety for all pedestrians. If you have any questions, please contact the Building Department.

Recreation and Pool

Fall sports and activity programs are ongoing at the Recreation Center.

The Recreation Center hosted the annual Liz’s Day on Saturday, Sept. 27. It was a beautiful day to be outside, and the event was well attended. Liz’s Day is a Floral Park nonprofit organization dedicated to raising funds for breast cancer research and treatment development. This is a major event that requires significant setup and preparation at the park. Thank you to Recreation Superintendent Darlene Lanza and her entire staff, who worked hard all week to prepare the Recreation Center for the day.

Repairs and upgrades to the Fuller Avenue entrance began last week. The walkway and new ADA ramp were replaced on Saturday. The new fence and pedestrian gate are expected to be completed within the next week, giving us a newly improved park entrance at Fuller Avenue.

Town-Village Aircraft Safety & Noise Abatement Committee (TVASNAC)

The next TVASNAC meeting will be held on Monday, Oct. 27, 2025, at Town Hall, One Washington Street, Hempstead. If you wish to make a noise complaint regarding air traffic, you can call 1-800-225-1071. You may also visit the Village website, where links to TVASNAC noise complaint resources can be found on the homepage under the TVASNAC contact information section.

Mayor Kevin Fitzgerald

I would like to briefly mention what is becoming an epidemic in the great city of New York: the use of electric bikes and other electric modes of transportation. Although it is not yet a widespread issue in Floral Park, we do encounter problems from time to time. In response, our police will be stepping up enforcement.

This is more of a warning, not necessarily directed at our residents, but at visitors to our great Village. We will be posting a flyer on our website and in our weekly newsletter outlining what is and isn’t allowed when it comes to different types of bicycles, including electric and motorized bikes.

I would also like to remind everyone that riding bicycles of any kind on sidewalks is not permitted. It creates a potentially dangerous situation for pedestrians, especially on well-traveled blocks.

I’d like to echo Deputy Mayor Pombonyo and Trustee Chiara in thanking our Village employees, who did a tremendous job before, during, and after the Covert Avenue Street Fair. It takes a lot of work to make an event like that happen, and we truly appreciate your time and dedication.

Lastly, following up on Trustee Chiara’s report regarding trees: if you know of a location in the Village where a tree should be planted, please contact the Department of Public Works. It doesn’t necessarily have to be in front of your own home.