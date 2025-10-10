Great Neck High School robotics team honored at technology innovation summit

Optimum honored Great Neck High School robotics team Rebel Robotics as the runner-up for the Inclusion Award in the 2025 Optimum Innovator Awards at its third annual Technology Innovation Summit & Hackathon.

Optimum called the award “a testament to the team’s commitment to diversity and collaboration” in a statement.

The event, which took place at Optimum’s Bethpage office Sept. 30-Oct. 2, celebrated technological innovation, fostered team collaboration for Optimum employees and inspired new ideas. The event featured over 30 vendor partners who showcased cutting-edge technology and tools and hosted informative workshops and speaker sessions, allowing attendees to connect directly with the forefront of innovation.

The event featured two Optimum-sponsored FIRST Robotics teams: the Bethpage Regal Eagles from Bethpage High School and Rebel Robotics from Great Neck High School. The students showcased the skills they’re developing through the FIRST Robotics program, demonstrated their robots in live demos, engaged with professionals and gained firsthand insights into new technologies. The teams also enjoyed tours of the News 12 studios.