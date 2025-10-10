Herricks spirit takes center stage at homecoming

Herricks Highlanders fans filled the high school stadium to capacity for a lively homecoming celebration on Oct. 3.

The crowd cheered as the parade, led by the cheer teams, made its way through the stadium, with hundreds of students, parents and teachers representing each of the district’s five schools.

Administrators, board of education members and local dignitaries also joined in the festivities. True to Herricks tradition, the parade concluded with each high school class showcasing its own unique style and proudly displaying custom banners created as part of the annual spirit contest.

As kickoff approached, the crowd erupted as senior cheerleaders and football players were introduced, taking their final homecoming walk across the field alongside their proud parents.

Once the Highlanders took the field to face Plainview Old Bethpage, fans showed unwavering support, filling the air with chants, cheers and colorful confetti.

During halftime, the cheerleaders fired up the crowd with an energetic performance, and the event featured the introduction of this year’s “Highlander 11,” honoring seniors who are actively involved in the school community and nominated by their peers.

The night was a true celebration of Highlander pride, the district said, bringing together students, families and the community to honor tradition, school spirit and unity.