Hicksville has sunny and spirited homecoming

The back field of Hicksville High School became a gathering place for the community on Oct. 4, as students of all ages, teachers, administrators, board of education members, parents and alumni came out for the annual homecoming celebration.

Festivities on the summerlike day started with the traditional homecoming fair, a districtwide event hosted by the PTA Council. All nine Hicksville schools participated, including PTAs from each building and SEPTA. With tables that offered games and snacks, fairgoers could get a hot dog and Hicksville swag, and children enjoyed attractions.

After the fair, it was time for the homecoming parade, which started at the back of the school and ended on the track in front of the bleachers. It featured the marching band, class banners, cheerleaders and kickline team. The theme for this year’s banners was 1990s cartoon characters, and during halftime, the sophomores were announced as the winners for their “Space Jam” display.

The Hicksville Comets took on the Hempstead Tigers during the homecoming game, with packed stands of fans wearing orange and black. Halftime featured the marching band’s dynamic show, “In Plaid Sight,” followed by performances from the cheerleaders and kickline team. Nicholas Diaz and Koey Lam were announced as the homecoming king and queen.