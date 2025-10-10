Mineola High School Class of 2026 valedictorian and salutatorian announced

Mineola School District announces Leah Anzalone and Justin Spera, valedictorian and salutatorian of the Mineola High School Class of 2026. They stand next to principal Rory Parnell.

The Mineola Public Schools announced Leah Anzalone and Justin Spera, valedictorian and salutatorian of the Mineola High School Class of 2026.

Throughout her high school career, valedictorian Leah Anzalone has distinguished herself through exceptional academic achievement, earning High Honor Roll recognition, National Merit commendation and AP Scholar with Distinction honors. In addition to her scholastic success, she has demonstrated outstanding leadership and involvement, serving as president of the Thespian Honor Society, treasurer of Student Council and section leader of the award-winning marching band, while participating in numerous honor societies, music ensembles and drama productions.

Leah is also committed to community service, volunteering as a counselor at the Mineola Summer Arts Camp, supporting younger drama productions and contributing to local athletic programs. Her combination of academic excellence, leadership and service embodies the values of Mineola High School and sets a high standard for her peers.

Salutatorian Justin Spera has excelled academically, completing a rigorous course load that includes multiple AP courses such as Calculus BC, Chemistry, Computer Science and English Literature, while consistently earning High Honor Roll recognition. He has been recognized for his leadership and service with the SHIELD Award, the President’s Gold Volunteer Service Award and selection as a national semifinalist in FIRST Robotics.

Justin is also an accomplished fundraiser and community organizer, having raised over $30,000 for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and spearheaded charitable initiatives for children battling cancer. His achievements showcase a combination of intellect, initiative

and compassion that leaves a lasting impact on both his school and community.