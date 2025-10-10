New Hyde Park-Garden City Park celebrates board members and tenure recipient at October meeting

In honor of School Board Recognition Week, held from Oct. 13-17, New Hyde Park-Garden City Park paid tribute to its dedicated board members during the meeting on Oct. 6.

“Our board members work together to set goals, shape policies and make decisions that guide the future of our district,” Superintendent of Schools Jennifer Morrison-Raptis said. “They do this all without pay; they are volunteers, because they believe in the power of education and the importance of providing every student with opportunities to succeed.”

The building administrative team collaborated on an AI-created video presentation in honor of their professional development during Superintendent’s Conference Day. Using Google NotebookLM, they crafted a video explaining the board’s responsibilities and highlighting district goals. Each board member was also given gifts of appreciation in honor of their service to the school community.

Following the board recognition, Hillside Grade School and Manor Oaks School music teacher Joanna Malaszczyk was granted tenure.