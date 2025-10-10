Oyster Bay Metro Physical Therapy location celebrates grand opening

When Richard Pisacone started working at Metro Physical Therapy & Aquatic Therapy in 2019, there were approximately 15 locations. Six years later, as he steps into his role as clinical director at Metro’s newest clinic in Oyster Bay, there are over 50.

“I’ve fallen in love with the job from the start. It’s just something I feel natural at,” Piscone said.

The Oyster Bay location, at 169 Pine Hollow Road in Oyster Bay, opened in early March and celebrated its ribbon-cutting on Wednesday, Oct. 8.

Metro offers a variety of services, including orthopedic, occupational, aquatic, and speech therapy, as well as acupuncture, Pilates, and in-home treatments. The company serves the New York and Connecticut areas at over 50 locations, including Plainview, Bethpage, Jericho, Glen Cove, Greenvale, Mineola, Garden City, New Hyde Park, Great Neck, and Port Washington.

Pisacone said there is “liberty and autonomy” in treatment plans, and that each patient receives individualized care catered towards their needs.

Pisacone said that despite the company’s wide reach, each location feels like a small practice. He said there are currently two physical therapists at the Oyster Bay location, and more will join the staff in the future.

“One of the things I love is that it is a chain, but it is family-owned, and they put a lot of effort into maintaining the family-owned business aspect of things,” he said.

Similarly, he said Oyster Bay is a tight-knit community, and he has enjoyed meeting local patients to meet their needs. Moving forward, Pisacone said that in the Oyster Bay location, he would like to develop a relationship with local athletic programs to help student-athletes recover from and prevent future injuries.

Pisacone said he fell in love with physical therapy because “it’s a way to actually help make a good change in someone’s life.” He said that he has been able to make a positive change for people by helping them integrate stretching and movement into their routines.

“Being able to be that person to help… has really kept me in love with the job,” he said.

For more information on Metro, visit metrophysicaltherapy.com.