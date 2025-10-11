Rex Whicker uncorks life lessons — and wine wisdom

For Rex Whicker, every bottle of wine tells a story — one that’s meant to be shared, savored and enjoyed.

“Life’s too short to drink bad wine,” he said, suggesting that he’s lived by those words for quite a while.

Whicker, the former owner of Le Chat Noir Wines & Spirits on Tulip Avenue in Floral Park, has spent decades transforming his passion for wine into both a business and a form of education. These days, he’s best known as the host of “Uncorked” on the Four Village Studio (4VS) public access channel, where he’s been a regular fixture for more than a decade.

“It started as a wine-only show in hopes of promoting wine education,” Whicker said. “And then over the last few years, I’ve branched off into some other beverages.”

What began as a guest appearance on a friend’s show became a full-fledged series when the station’s manager, Jimmy Green, saw potential.

“Ellen O’Brien had me on her show, ‘Career Fair,’ about 11 years ago, and it went, I guess, pretty well,” Whicker recalled. “So the station manager, Jimmy Green, asked me if I’d like to do my own show. And I’ve been there for a little over 10 years now.”

While “Uncorked” started as a straightforward guide to wine appreciation, it’s since evolved to explore the broader world of beverages — from wine and books to pairing Scotch whisky with food.

From Opera to Wine

Whicker’s path to becoming a local wine authority was anything but direct. Before running a wine store, he was a professional opera singer, performing across the U.S. and in Europe.

“I didn’t make a hell of a lot of money,” he said with a laugh, “but I had a good time.”

It was during a monthlong engagement in Giverny, France, in 1999 that Whicker, who was in his 20s, first discovered the art — and joy — of wine.

“The family I stayed with thought it was hilarious that I didn’t know anything about wine,” he said. “The man of the house, [the late] Michel Barrot — everyone called him Goose — took it upon himself to educate me. He’d open three bottles of wine every evening, and we’d taste and talk. By the time I got back from that job, I was absolutely hooked.”

That newfound fascination turned into a second career when Whicker began managing a local wine shop owned by a friend.

“He said, ‘I don’t have time to run this store. When you’re home between singing jobs, why don’t you run it for me?’” Whicker said. “I kind of learned how to cut hair on his beard, so to speak.”

In 2012, Whicker and a business partner opened Le Chat Noir Wines & Spirits, which quickly became a community hub.

“We wanted to be a gathering place,” he said. “Those wine tastings packed the store — people just loved them.”

A Taste for Teaching

During his years at Chat Noir, Whicker developed a reputation not only for his palate but for his approachable teaching style.

“I put together a 10-week wine course that I taught for about five years,” he said. “The first lesson was always the same: The only thing that makes a wine good or bad is whether or not you like it.”

He’s quick to dispel the myth that a higher price guarantees quality.

“I know people that won’t touch a wine under 30 bucks, but there are great bottles for 10,” Whicker said. “Good wine doesn’t have to be expensive — it just has to be enjoyable.”

His current favorite budget-friendly bottle? “Klinker Brick Winery from Lodi, California, makes a red blend called Brickmason,” he said. “It’s an excellent everyday wine, and I’ve never found anybody who didn’t love it. You can find it on sale for about $12 a bottle.”

The Joy of Sharing

Though Whicker and his partner sold Le Chat Noir Wines & Spirits a little over two years ago, his passion for wine hasn’t dimmed.

“It was a rewarding 10 years, but also really stressful,” he said. “When you own your own business, your head’s on a swivel — markets change, pricing changes, government changes. I learned a lot, but I was ready for the next adventure.”

That adventure, surprisingly, took him back to his performance roots. Now living part-time near Lake Champlain, he’s become involved with a local theater company — singing, acting and even directing. “It doesn’t pay anything, but it’s very rewarding,” he said.

Still, his enthusiasm for wine remains strong, as does his curiosity.

“The moment you start thinking you know everything there is to know, you learn something else,” Whicker said.

For the casual wine drinker looking for advice, Whicker’s philosophy is refreshingly down-to-earth.

“Don’t be intimidated by wine,” he said. “It brings people together, enhances a meal, and offers infinite variety. That’s the magic of it.”

As for his own guiding principle, Whicker doesn’t hesitate: “Life’s too short to drink bad wine,” he said, offering that if the wine menu at a restaurant is garbage, he will be ordering a gin and tonic. As for wine, he said, “If you like it, it’s good. And if you don’t — find something you do. There’s always another bottle waiting to be discovered.”