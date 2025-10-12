Election Guide 2025: Nassau County Legislator District 2 candidate Viviana Russell, Dem.

Bio of Viviana L. Russell

Viviana is a small business owner and longtime government professional. Her current consulting business focuses on community outreach and engagement, as well as environmental justice compliance.

Prior to starting her consulting firm, Viviana was a part of the performance management team for Suffolk County as an executive analyst, working on continuous improvement for county departments and overseeing operations for the 311 Call Center.

Viviana held the distinction of making history by being the first African American woman ever elected to the North Hempstead Town Board.

First elected in November 2009, she served three terms with grace through 2021, serving the hamlets of Carle Place, New Cassel/Westbury and the Villages of Westbury and Old Westbury.

Throughout her tenure as council member, Viviana has worked tirelessly to carry out the visions set forth by the communities she represents, placing a high priority on environmental sensitivity, responsibility, and sustainability.

She has been a staunch supporter of affordable and workforce housing in her district, helping to bring in more than 250 affordable and workforce rental units, consisting of both family and senior housing, as well as 15 affordable single-family homes.

In her last year in office, more than 70 new affordable senior units have been completed and are fully occupied.

Some of her accomplishments include implementing the development and construction of the $26 million “Yes We Can” Community Center, working to put blighted properties back on the tax roll, and fighting to stop the casino at the former Fortunoff property and ensuring the Bristal Assisted Living facility did not abuse PILOT incentives to the detriment of the residents of the Westbury community.

Viviana has also consistently worked to promote clean air and quality living conditions.

She introduced and passed local law changes est

Through bipartisan efforts, along with state and county officials, Viviana mitigated years of flooding and drainage issues for residents of both the Carle Place and Mineola communities. Additionally, she oversaw, to completion, the opening of the Homewood Suites and Springhill Suites Hotel on the former blighted BOCES property to ensure that its planned use was consistent with the community’s wishes.

Viviana fostered trust between law enforcement and residents via cross-community initiatives with events like National Night Out Against Crime and Back Pack giveaways, where we delivered thousands of backpacks and community resources to children in the community.

Viviana has been intricately involved in the effort of rejuvenating revitalization through Vision Plan Updates and Brownfield Opportunity Area projects, and she worked with residents and business owners to deliver over $7 million to improve the downtown district, roadway infrastructure and parks for the hamlets of Carle Place and New Cassel .

Prior to becoming a council member, Viviana gained governmental experience working at the Town of North Hempstead’s 311 Call Center from its inception, onboarding the town departments and aiding residents with service requests and as a constituent liaison for New York State 13th Assembly District.

Earlier in her career, Vivia na was the professional development and communications manager for Mom-mentum where she was responsible for devising, implementing, and maintaining allprofessional development initiatives, researching and securing additional grant funding, along with establishing and cultivating relationships with partners and supporters.

Her advocacy included supporting the Women’s Equality Act, Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act, Paid Family Leave Act, and

fighting for minimum wage increases. Viviana has also worked in New Cassel-Westbury as a community advocate, helping to empower senior citizens to improve their quality of life by expressing their concerns and ensuring they were treated fairly.

She has been named one of the Top 50 Influential Women on Long Island by the Long Island Business News and has served as a distinguished panelist at numerous conferences on the topics of women in politics, financially and culturally diverse communities, women’s history, prenatal care and self-preservation, to mention a few.

Her community work has included partnering with Family Residences and Essential Enterprises Inc., Toys for Tots, the NY Islanders, and EGC Marketing Group to bring holiday cheer and gifts to more than 200 families in need during the holiday season.

Viviana initiated an annual basketball and life skills program with NBA basketball player Tobias Harris for youth in North Hempstead. She also started annual ethnic and cultural celebrations among a host of other community enrichment programs that continue to exist today.

A proud daughter of a Teamsters porter who served since 1965 and guided by her strong Christian faith, Viviana is deeply committed to public service.

She holds a bachelor of arts degree in social science from the College of New Rochelle. Viviana is also a certified Para-Chaplain, Deaconess in her church, New York State licensed real estate associate broker and a notary public.

Viviana and her husband reside in New Cassel/Westbury. They have three children and two grandchildren.

Why I am Running

I am running for county legislator because I bring over two decades of grassroots advocacy, hands-on government experience, and a consistent track record of delivering results that uplift and empower our communities.

For 12 years, I proudly served on the North Hempstead Town Board, where I represented a diverse district that included Democrats, Republicans, and Independents; residents of all backgrounds and ethnicities, and businesses ranging from industrial operations to professional office spaces.

I earned the trust of my constituents by listening deeply, acting decisively, and always putting community needs first.

During my tenure, I led major redevelopment projects that transformed vacant properties into vibrant spaces—creating over 200 units of senior, affordable, and workforce housing. I championed economic development while safeguarding the unique character of our neighborhoods. I worked to ensure that public resources were used efficiently and equitably, particularly in historically underserved areas.

From leading $80 million in downtown revitalization projects to overseeing the creation of the $26 million “Yes We Can” Community Center, my focus has always been on smart development, quality of life, and real solutions.

My public service is grounded in community. I began as a PTA parent, then became a civic leader, advocate for seniors and district liaison for the 13th Assembly District, roles that sharpened my ability to connect policy to real people’s lives.

These experiences shaped my commitment to inclusive governance and responsive leadership.

It is especially important that resources are brought to the dynamic and critical areas of Legislative District 2 . This district includes Carle Place, Hempstead, Hicksville, Jericho, Uniondale, andWestbury, home to some of the largest shopping and economic centers in the county.

It is a district at the center of growth, facing complex challenges involving housing, downtown revitalization and

development, and infrastructure improvements, areas where I bring direct, hands-on experience and

proven leadership.

My campaign is about bringing people together, regardless of party or background, to create

opportunities, solve problems, and build a future that reflects the best of who we are. With your

support, I will continue to lead with integrity, compassion, and action.

I offer the experience, understanding, and knowledge to cultivate relationships and build community

trust so we can move our priorities forward. I’ve led successful campaigns, worked inside and outside

of government, and know how to be part of a coordinated team effort because progress doesn’t

happen in isolation.

Top 3 Issues

One of my top priorities is affordability. High taxes and the rising cost of living make it harder for

families to build a stable future here. I will push for smart fiscal policies that ease the burden on

working people, including redeveloping blighted properties to put them back on the tax roll and

applying downward pressure on taxes.

I will also pursue state and federal grants, foster public-private partnerships, and expand our local tax base through responsible economic development, while ensuring budgets are managed efficiently so taxpayer dollars go directly to community needs.

Another critical priority is housing. It has become increasingly cost-prohibitive for people to live near where they work, forcing teachers, nurses, and essential workers into long commutes. I will champion the development of affordable, workforce, and middle-income housing by repurposing underutilized properties, coordinating infrastructure investments with new housing projects, and strengthening fair

housing protections.

Based on my experience in Town government, I will also work with local towns to address restrictive zoning practices and streamline permitting processes. To overcome barriers like NIMBY opposition and limited infrastructure, I will focus on community engagement to find solutions that balance neighborhood concerns with the need for more housing.

A third priority is public safety, because safe communities are the foundation of everything else.

Rising concerns about crime and safety must be addressed proactively. I support expanding community policing and building trust between law enforcement and residents, while also investing in education, youth programs, job training, mental health services, and affordable housing to address the root causes of crime.

At the same time, we must support law enforcement with training in de-escalation and cultural sensitivity, and empower residents through neighborhood watch programs, town halls, and community partnerships. Together, these steps will strengthen public safety, improve the quality of life, and ensure people feel secure in their neighborhoods.