Nor’easter brings wind, rain, and flooding to Long Island

A nor’easter is bringing coastal flooding, heavy rains, and strong winds that are expected to cause power outages on Long Island at the conclusion of the three-day Columbus Day weekend, forecasters say.

The National Weather Service issued a coastal flood warning, and a high wind watch from noon Sunday into Monday afternoon for Nassau and Suffolk counties. Coastal flooding above three and 1/2 feet, up to three inches of rain and wind gusts up to 50 mph are forecast — conditions expected to down tree limbs and power lines.

“Flooding may extend well inland from the waterfront and shoreline along tidal inlets, rivers and bays, which could flood some roads, homes and businesses that typically don`t experience flooding,” Upton-based NWS meteorologists said in a statement. “Cars parked in vulnerable areas will likely be flooded and damaged.”

The worst of the flooding is expected to be during the high tides along the South Shore of Nassau and southwestern Suffolk, with widespread moderate to potentially major coastal flooding forecast along the bays and dune erosion expected at the Atlantic Ocean beaches. Fire Island ferry service was impacted, local fall fairs were canceled, and residents hunkered down at home to prepare for the storm.

“As this strong coastal storm approaches, New Yorkers need to heed the precautionary measures and monitor their local forecasts,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said. “With high wind warnings and flood risks, staying alert, vigilant and taking steps to prepare is crucial for everyone’s safety. Our state agencies are at-the-ready to assist New Yorkers from any impacts the strong coastal storm will bring.”

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman declared a State of Emergency “out of an abundance of caution,” his office said in a statement, “due to potential flooding from unusually high ocean waves that may push water into bays and surrounding waterways.”

The county executive urged residents in flood-prone areas should stay off the roads, charge phones and flashlights, and ensure they have the necessary supplies to remain safely in place for an extended period.

“Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects,” NWDS added. “Tree limbs could be blown down, and a few power outages may result.”