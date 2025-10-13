77 Long Island schools honored as Schools of Distinction and Excellence

A total of 77 Long Island schools have been honored as Schools of Distinction and Schools of Excellence by the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Inc. for the 2024-2025 school year, highlighting the academic achievements of student-athletes across the region.

The NYSPHSAA awards recognize schools whose varsity teams excel both on the field and in the classroom. To qualify as a School of Distinction, all varsity teams must earn the Scholar-Athlete Team Award, while the School of Excellence designation requires at least 75% of varsity teams to meet the same standard.

Across New York state, 110 schools earned the School of Distinction Award and 221 schools were named Schools of Excellence this year. The awards are designed to encourage athletic departments to challenge their teams to achieve statewide academic honors. Commemorative awards will be presented at local athletic director workshops this fall.

“Congratulations to our Schools of Distinction and Excellence,” said Robert Zayas, NYSPHSAA executive director. “These prestigious honors represent the culmination of a school year marked by outstanding achievement in the classroom. These accolades would not be possible without the dedication, hard work, and commitment of the student-athletes, coaches, and administrators whose efforts these awards proudly recognize.”

Long Island high schools named Schools of Distinction include Bethpage, Farmingdale, Great Neck South, Herricks, Island Trees, Jericho, Manhasset, Massapequa, North Shore, Paul D. Schreiber, Plainview-Old Bethpage/JFK, Roslyn, Syosset, Wantagh, Wheatley, and others.

Long Island high schools named Schools of Excellence include Garden City, Hicksville, Carle Place, Floral Park and more.

Local schools celebrated the recognition.

Wheatley School Principal Wayne Jensen said, “It is a testament to the hard work of so many; the coaches who promote excellence both on and off the field, the teachers who support our students in the classroom, our athletics office and Athletic Director Mr. Scaturro, our supportive Board of Education and community — and most importantly, our students who succeed academically while participating in sports.”

Herricks High School officials also praised the recognition.

Kru Patel, district director of athletics, said, “This honor reflects the dedication of our student-athletes who excel both on the field and in the classroom. It’s a testament to the commitment of our coaches, staff, and community in fostering a culture of excellence, sportsmanship and academic achievement.”

Paul D. Schreiber High School Principal Kati Behr said, “Earning this distinction across every varsity sport shows the strength of our instructional programs, the guidance of our coaches, and the support of our entire staff and school community.”

The NYSPHSAA encourages schools to apply for these honors annually following the spring Scholar-Athlete submissions.