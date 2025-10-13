Aeja Barrows shines as diva Deloris in ‘Sister Act’ at the Argyle Theatre

Aeja Barrows and the cast of “Sister Act” at Argyle Theatre

When Aeja Barrows steps onstage as Deloris Van Cartier in “Sister Act” at the Argyle Theatre, the energy in the room shifts. The young actor and singer radiates the charisma, humor and soulful voice that define the disco diva at the center of this beloved musical comedy.

“I’m playing Deloris — everything revolves around her,” Barrows said. “She’s fabulous, sassy and the foundation of the story.”

The Argyle Theatre’s production of “Sister Act” — directed by Evan Pappas, choreographed by Vincent Ortega, and with musical direction by Jonathan Brenner — runs through Oct. 26. The show features original music by Alan Menken and tells the story of a nightclub singer who hides in a convent after witnessing a crime, transforming both herself and the sisters around her through music and faith.

Barrows, a recent graduate of the American Musical and Dramatic Academy, said taking on the iconic role — made famous by Whoopi Goldberg — has been both thrilling and demanding.

“I sing the majority of the show,” she said. “I think I have about six songs with solos, so preparation was key. What really helps me is knowing what happens in the story — knowing what my purpose is in every moment.”

For Barrows, connecting emotionally to each song is essential.

“When the music changes, that’s when a thought changes,” she said. “That’s what really helps me — understanding why Deloris is singing and what she’s feeling in that moment.”

Still, stepping into a character so closely associated with Goldberg presented its challenges.

“At first, it was tricky for me,” Barrows said. “I always imagined Deloris as someone older. And me being 20, just graduated college, I was like, how can I embody this woman who’s lived more life than I have?”

Her solution was to focus on authenticity rather than imitation.

“Even though these characters are fun, at the end of the day, she’s a person,” Barrows said. “We need to find ways to root for her. I didn’t want to play a caricature — I wanted to bring her to life.”

Barrows said the supportive environment at the Argyle Theatre helped her find that balance.

“The cast is absolutely incredible, and the crew too,” she said. “We have such a funny time backstage. If you think the moments on stage are great, the moments backstage are even funnier.”

She shares a dressing room with Heather Patterson King, who plays Mother Superior — Deloris’ uptight foil in the story.

“It’s so funny because Mother Superior and Deloris are always butting heads,” Barrows said, laughing. “Backstage, Heather and I are best buddies.”

The production also reunites Barrows with several familiar faces.

“Tyson, who plays Curtis, and I just did a show together in New Jersey,” she said. “And Devin, who plays TJ, graduated in the same class as me. We had all the same classes, so it’s wonderful to see him in such a hilarious role.”

Working with Pappas, she said, has been an especially inspiring experience.

“Sometimes it doesn’t even feel like he’s a director — it feels like he’s my mentor or a teacher,” Barrows said. “He’s done so many things in the industry, and he really helps me not beat myself up when I’m trying to perfect something.”

Barrows, who grew up in Florida and later attended Baltimore School for the Arts, said her journey into theater began with singing.

“I was a singer first,” she said. “I think I started in seventh grade. My first musical was ‘The Lion King Jr.,’ and I played Rafiki; that’s when I fell in love with bringing things to life through music.”

Since graduating from AMDA in February, Barrows has wasted no time diving into her career. “Sister Act” marks her Argyle debut — and the largest stage she’s performed on yet.

Though she’s currently focused on her run as Deloris, Barrows is already dreaming about future roles. “One of my main dream roles is Sarah from ‘Ragtime,’” she said. “I think it’s one of the best shows to ever exist.”

She also has her eye on “Harmony,” the Broadway musical by Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman.

“I’d love to play Josephine Baker in that show,” Barrows said. “I saw it on Broadway and thought it was fantastic.”

For now, though, she’s savoring the joy of performing “Sister Act” and connecting with audiences each night.

“I’m so happy to be part of Argyle’s history,” she said. “Everyone in this cast and crew operates on another level. They make it all work, and they make it look effortless. It’s really a family.”

Performances of “Sister Act” run through Oct. 26 at the Argyle Theatre in Babylon. Tickets range from $70 to $95 and are available at argyletheatre.com