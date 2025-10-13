Crime Blotter 10.16

Police search for suspects in commercial burglary

Nassau County police are looking for an unknown suspect in connection with a commercial burglary at The Corner Store in Valley Stream that occurred on Monday, Oct. 6, at approximately 8 p.m.

Police said the suspect broke a store window to enter through the side of the building, removing an “unknown amount” of U.S. currency and cigarettes. Police said the suspect left in an “unknown direction” and that the investigation is ongoing.

Police said anyone with information can contact county crime stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous, they said.

Man charged with robbery

A North Massapequa man is charged with robbery after taking money from a TD Bank in Bethpage on Monday, Oct. 6, Nassau County police said.

Police said Philip V. Ferrito Jr., 44, entered the bank and approached the teller with a note demanding U.S. currency. They said the teller was “in fear for his life” and complied.

Police said Ferrito fled the scene, but was later located and placed under arrest. He is charged with robbery, they said.

Man charged with DWI after driving with a child in the back seat

A West Babylon man is charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated after driving under the influence with a 4-year-old in the vehicle in Freeport on Tuesday, Oct. 7, Nassau County police said.

Anthony Furtado, 60, was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated, and endangering the welfare of a child, police said.

Police said officers observed a SUV traveling eastbound on West Side Highway when the front passenger threw a bottle out of the window. Officers initiated a vehicle and traffic stop and witnessed Furtado, 60, exhibiting signs of intoxication, police said. They said a 4-year-old girl was in the back seat of the vehicle.

Furtado was arrested without incident, and the child was placed into the custody of a family member, police said.

Motorcyclist, 36, in critical condition after Oceanside car accident

A motorcyclist is in critical condition following a collision with a U.S. Postal Service vehicle on Thursday, Oct. 9, in Oceanside, Nassau County police said.

Police said the 36-year-old man operating the motorcycle was traveling westbound on Atlantic Avenue when he was struck by a US Postal Service van, operated by a 25-year-old man, which was making a left-hand turn.

Police said the motorcyclist suffered “serious injuries” and was taken to a local hospital, where he was in “critical but stable condition.”

North Carolina man found with firearm in car arrested: Cops

A North Carolina man is charged with criminal possession of a weapon after police found a gun in his vehicle during a traffic stop on Friday, Oct. 10, in North Lawrence, Nassau County police said.

Police said detectives conducted a vehicle and traffic stop near the intersection of Rockaway Turnpike and East Avenue, where an investigation led to the recovery of a 9mm Taurus firearm in the vehicle. Driver Thomas Haynes, 47, was placed under arrest, police said.

Haynes is charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm, and multiple vehicle and traffic law violations, police said.

Man charged with vehicular assault, driving while impaired by drugs

A Freeport man is charged with vehicular assault, among other charges, after he hospitalized a 50-year-old man while allegedly driving under the influence of drugs on Friday, Oct. 10 in Merrick, Nassau County police said.

Police said Jeffrey Butt, 45, was driving on Merrick Road when he struck a 50-year-old man and a US Postal Service vehicle. They said the victim suffered “serious injuries” and was transported to a local hospital.

Butt was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, police said. Police said an investigation indicated that he was driving “while impaired by drugs” and was found to be in possession of a “substance believed to be cocaine and pills believed to be oxycodone.”

Butt is charged with driving while impaired by drugs, assault, vehicular assault, reckless driving, and criminal possession of a controlled substance, police said.

Police search for operator of red minivan after collision hospitalizes woman

Police were looking for the driver of a red Chrysler minivan after the operator struck a parked car, hospitalizing an 81-year-old woman, before fleeing the scene on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024 in Uniondale, according to Nassau County police. Police released a photo of the minivan on Thursday, Oct. 9.

Police stated that the car was registered in Texas. They said the operator struck a parked car at 785 Nassau Road, occupied by the elderly woman, and fled the scene, later abandoning the vehicle. They said the woman had been transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police request that any witnesses who may have seen or taken additional photos of the vehicle to contact the first squad detectives at (516) 573-6154 or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous, they said.