DA office used AI to undercut overtime, union says

The Civil Service Employees Association, the union representing paralegals, clerks and support staff, has accused the Nassau County District Attorney’s Office of using artificial intelligence to undercut its members’ overtime pay, violating the terms of their labor contract.

The union filed a claim with the state Public Employment Relations Board on Sept. 26, according to prior reports.

“CSEA filed an improper practice charge with PERB over the District Attorney’s Office’s rollout of an automated system that’s taking over work our members have always done,” Local 830 president Kris Kalender said in an email statement to Newsday. “The office made these changes without talking to the union, even though the law requires it. It’s unfortunate that we have to go through a legal process to get there, but we’ll protect our members’ work at all costs. We’re not against technology, but it can’t come at the expense of workers’ rights or jobs.”

They claim that AI was used to perform clerical work once done by union employees, including uploading police records, discovery materials, and court dispositions. This type of work often creates overtime.

The AI program reportedly used was developed by SVAM, a Great Neck-based technology company that provides AI and Robotic Process Automation services. A representative of the company could not be reached by the time of publication.

CSEA Nassau Local 830 is holding a “Rally Against the Bot” event in Mineola on Oct. 14, with the goal of defending their jobs and protecting their work from AI, according to a digital flyer.

“We’re calling on every member to join us on your lunch break and stand united against efforts to outsource the work we perform,” the union said in a Facebook post. “Whether it’s through automation or subcontracting, the message is the same: Protect our work, protect our future.”

CSEA Nassau Local 830 could not be reached before publication, nor could Public Employment Relations Board.

Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly‘s office referred the Long Island Press to the County Attorney’s Office, which could not be reached for comment prior to publication.